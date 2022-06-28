You can now take a bus every day from Toronto to London for less than $20

There's a new daily bus service being offered between Toronto, Hamilton and London, and it won't cost you much to use.

Munich-based transportation company FlixBus just launched its Ontario network in April and its already offering a daily ride between Toronto and London.

Starting June 30, a FlixBus will leave Toronto every day at 11:15 a.m., stop in Hamilton at 12:05 p.m., and arrive in London by 1:50 p.m., making the trip just under three hours long.

Just in time for #CanadaDay, FlixBus is launching a new daily service line in Ontario:#Toronto-London with 2 London stops (Western University and Downtown) and a stop in Hamilton (McMaster University)



Service kicks off 6/30! Book today at https://t.co/LmcgfzovQj and the app! pic.twitter.com/5Ts071om3R — FlixBus North America (@FlixBus_USA_CA) June 27, 2022

With your ticket purchase, you have the option of getting dropped off in London's downtown core at RBC Place or at Western University's Elgin Hall.

Depending on your destination, you'll get dropped off at RBC Place at 1:40 p.m. or Western at 1:50 p.m.

Buses leave from Toronto's Harbourfront on York Street between Harbour Street and Queens Quay on the west side at the Motorcoach Loading Zone.

Prices vary based on the date of travel, but you can manage to snag a one-way ticket to London from Toronto for less than $20.

In fact, most one-way tickets as of this moment average between $15.99 and $18.99. Prices usually hike up on the weekends, so make sure to book in advance or avoid travelling on busier days.

FlixBus also offers round trip options, and has a daily bus service from London back to Toronto. Buses leave Western University at 2:30 p.m., and arrive in Toronto by 5:10 p.m.

Prices from London to Toronto also range around $15.99, but also depend on the day of the week.