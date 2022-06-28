Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
flixbus toronto london

You can now take a bus every day from Toronto to London for less than $20

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

There's a new daily bus service being offered between Toronto, Hamilton and London, and it won't cost you much to use.

Munich-based transportation company FlixBus just launched its Ontario network in April and its already offering a daily ride between Toronto and London.

Starting June 30, a FlixBus will leave Toronto every day at 11:15 a.m., stop in Hamilton at 12:05 p.m., and arrive in London by 1:50 p.m., making the trip just under three hours long.

With your ticket purchase, you have the option of getting dropped off in London's downtown core at RBC Place or at Western University's Elgin Hall.

Depending on your destination, you'll get dropped off at RBC Place at 1:40 p.m. or Western at 1:50 p.m.

Buses leave from Toronto's Harbourfront on York Street between Harbour Street and Queens Quay on the west side at the Motorcoach Loading Zone.

Prices vary based on the date of travel, but you can manage to snag a one-way ticket to London from Toronto for less than $20.

In fact, most one-way tickets as of this moment average between $15.99 and $18.99. Prices usually hike up on the weekends, so make sure to book in advance or avoid travelling on busier days.

FlixBus also offers round trip options, and has a daily bus service from London back to Toronto. Buses leave Western University at 2:30 p.m., and arrive in Toronto by 5:10 p.m.

Prices from London to Toronto also range around $15.99, but also depend on the day of the week.

Lead photo by

Busbud
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

You can now take a bus every day from Toronto to London for less than $20

You can now ride a train from Toronto to New York City for less than $300

5 incredible spas near Toronto you need to visit at least once

Niagara Falls just got a new tunnel and viewing platform

You can dig for your own crystals at a mine in Ontario this summer and it's free

The Agawa Canyon train ride takes you to breathtaking views and waterfalls in Ontario

People are now complaining about a lack of lineups at Toronto's Pearson Airport

Toronto could soon be getting a high-speed ferry service to Niagara Falls