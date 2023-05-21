Port Elgin, Ontario is the perfect destination for a local beach getaway, featuring a charming small town, long white sand beaches, crystal clear water, and endless natural beauty to discover.

Located around three hours from Toronto, Port Elgin is on the eastern shores of beautiful Lake Huron. With its west-facing position, it also boasts some of the most stunning sunsets across the water.

Here are some of the best things to do and see in Port Elgin.

Head to one of the many beaches

Port Elgin has multiple sandy beaches to bask the day away on. Out of six to choose from, the most popular is the Port Elgin Main Beach, which has a 3 km stretch of fine sand, beach volleyball nets, weekday markets, and the harbour steps away with restaurants and shopping.

For a quieter option with more privacy, try Shipley Beach with warm shallow waters, or North Shore Park Beach, which is a bit rockier but much more secluded than Main Beach.

Walk the North Shore Trail

If you want some exercise with an epic view, head to the 6 km North Shore Trail, which connects Port Elgin and Southampton along Lake Huron.

The trail is paved and great for biking along also, with several benches to stop and rest along the walk and take in the views of the lake.

Grab a bite to eat

Although the town is small, there are a number of great restaurants to grab a delicious meal. To The Moon Bakery serves up breakfast and lunch plates in a bright, modern space. Don't forget to grab one of their pastries which are as delicious as they are beautiful!

The Wismer House is one of the most popular spots in town for dinner, serving up casual fare like fish and chips, smashburgers, pizza, and wings. For something a bit fancier, try The Berkshire, which has Canadian comfort food made with locally-sourced ingredients.

Stroll through the quaint downtown

Port Elgin bustles in the summertime, with a vibrant downtown lined with shops, cafes, restaurants, and bars. Grab a coffee at Rabbit Dash Coffee Shop and peruse vintage finds at Claimed Vintage.

For those with a sweet tooth, grab some chocolates from Mill Creek Chocolates, or head over for a Kawartha ice cream scoop at Fun in the Sun Ice Cream Parlour in Southampton.

Visit MacGregor Point Provincial Park

Just a 10 minute drive away from Port Elgin is MacGregor Point Provincial Park, a sprawling nature-lover's paradise with over 2,500 hectares of diverse ecosystems.

With many trails to explore, wildlife to spot, rare bird species, and a 7 km stretch along the water, you can immerse yourself in some of Ontario's most beautiful scenery.