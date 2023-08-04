Sauble Beach in Ontario is often rated the best freshwater beach in Canada — and for good reason.

With a long stretch of white sandy shoreline, clean turquoise blue water, and tons of quaint shops, restaurants, and accommodations, it makes for a perfect summer getaway.

Located just under 3 hours from Toronto, you'll find the community perched on Lake Huron along the western edge of the South Bruce Peninsula.

While the party town of Wasaga Beach takes the crown for the world's longest freshwater beach at 14 km, Sauble Beach takes second at 11 km long and is often preferred over the former by those seeking a quieter escape.

Here are some of the best things to do and see in Sauble Beach.

Head to the beach

Unsurprisingly, the beach itself is the town's star attraction, and there are several to choose from where you can sunbathe, swim, or stroll along the sand.

Main Beach is the most popular of the beaches, and where you'll find most of the activities, restaurants, and water equipment rentals. Sauble Beach North has additional parking and is less populated, with accommodation rentals and campgrounds nearby.

Sauble Beach South falls primarily within Saugeen First Nation land, with a serene shoreline, more accommodation rentals, and a private beach.

Play in the water

With warm, shallow water and a myriad of water sport rental spots nearby, going for a dip at Sauble Beach is hard to resist. Grab a stand-up paddleboard, jetski, or kayak from Extreme World and tour around the lake, or try kitesurfing with a lesson from Kite Rider.

Fishing enthusiasts can also cast their lines in hopes of catching salmon, pike, or trout from the public boat launch or marina.

Visit Sauble Falls Provincial Park

A quick drive from the beach will bring you to Sauble Falls Provincial Park, where you can go for a hike through beautiful forested trails and check out a series of cascading waterfalls.

You can also rent a canoe on-site and paddle down the Sauble River, which eventually winds past farmlands and steep sand dunes.

Grab a bite to eat

After you've worked up an appetite, grab a bite at one of the many restaurants in Sauble Beach. Head to the Casero Taco Bus for Mexican-inspired eats and tacos, or stop at Heydays for casual coastal fare.

If you're craving something sweet, grab an ice cream cone at the Beach House Cafe, or indulge in a beach-side funnel cake from The Crowd Inn.

Check out massive 3000-year-old sand dunes

The Sauble Sand Dunes, located not far from the beach are a unique sight to see. The huge mounds of soft sand were created thousands of years ago when Lake Nipissing was at a different water elevation level.

While you can't climb the ones directly at the beach, you're welcome to explore these ones, which bring you to a rewarding view from the top. Thrill-seekers can even slide down the dunes.

Attend a local festival

Sauble Beach has a number of long-running annual festivals and traditions, which have been taking place for decades.

Marvel at vintage cars every Tuesday night at the Sunset Cruisers Sauble Beach events, or visit for the Sauble Beach Sandfest which offers entertainment like live music, sandcastle-building competitions, contests, and prizes.

Catch the sunset

With its west-facing direction and unobstructed views over the lake, Sauble Beach has some pretty incredible sunsets. Grab a towel or blanket and head to the water to see the sky turn brilliant hues of orange, pink, and purple.

A popular vacation destination for Ontarians since the 1950s, Sauble Beach still maintains its nostalgic beach town charm.

With a ton of activities to do and natural beauty to explore, the welcoming town has everything you need for a summer retreat from the city.