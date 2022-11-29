10 boutique hotels in Toronto for people who appreciate great interior design

Boutique hotels in Toronto offer some of the city's most stunning getaways thanks to their unique interior design.

You'll find special stays across the city, each offering their own distinct look and feel. From modern and eclectic to historic and celebrated, each hotel is rooted in the culture and design of its respective neighbourhood.

Here are some beautiful boutique hotels you'll want to stay at in Toronto.

The Ace Hotel was designed by Toronto-based Shim-Sutcliffe Architects, with interiors and guest rooms created in collaboration with Atelier Ace.

With Douglas fir panelling, copper accents, and leather details, guest rooms feel effortless yet intentional. Categorized by size from Small to Large, they feature thoughtful touches like UKA bath products and custom Tivoli sound systems.

Concrete spaces filled with warm textures and contemporary furnishings can be found throughout the hotel, including in Alder, The Lobby, and Evangeline.

Designed by creative agency Sid Lee, W Toronto is a physical juxtaposition of the city’s love of nature and its brutalist architecture.

Guest rooms were inspired by Toronto’s theatre district, and feature stage-inspired pendant lights, sapphire velvet curtains, and dressing room-style vanity mirrors.

Plants and pale pinks fill PUBLIC SCHOOL, jewel tones and velvet furniture abound in the Living Room, and Skylight’s design was inspired by a bazaar.

Originally built in 1891, the historic Broadview Hotel has been meticulously restored and reimagined. Taking a modern approach to luxury, the hotel’s 58 rooms feature curated artwork, unique architectural details, and vinyl record players.

Large windows, a sweeping bar, and cobalt blue colour scheme can be found in the Rooftop, while The Civic is intimate and moody, with red leather banquettes and dark wood details.

Designed by Elastic Interiors, the reimagined Gladstone House features modern elements, colourful contemporary artwork, innovative lighting, and restored original details, including the "Gladstone Cowboy elevator" - one of Toronto’s last hand-operated lifts.

Hardwood floors, neutral accents, and exposed brick walls can be found in the guest rooms. In stark contrast to one another, Melody Bar is dark and moody, while Bistro + Bar is light and airy.

For nearly twenty years, the Drake Hotel has been a West Queen West mainstay rooted in contemporary art, culture, and hospitality. An endlessly energetic hub, the hotel is home to the Drake Underground and the Drake Sky Yard roof-top patio.

The hotel’s latest addition, the Modern Wing, was born out of a collaboration between the in-house design team, Diamond Schmitt Architects, and DesignAgency. Comfortable and curious, the well-appointed guest rooms feature curated artwork, floor-to-ceiling windows, and eye-catching wallpaper.

Guest rooms in the aptly named Classic Wing have a timeless, contemporary feel, with rich wood details, gold accents, and exposed brick walls.

The luxuriously eco-friendly 1 Hotel Toronto was designed by Rockwell Group, and pays homage to the surrounding natural environment. Muted colours, reclaimed wood, stone details, and live plants can be found throughout the hotel, which also offers on-site composting.

A custom display by floral designer Lauren Wilson can be found above the bar in Flora Lounge, and 1 Kitchen Toronto is nearly zero-waste. Harriet's Rooftop offers stunning city views beneath a canopy of lights and Casa Madera feels like being feels like a beachside oasis.

Formerly a Holiday Inn, the Kimpton Saint George Hotel is now a whimsical boutique getaway designed by Mason Studio.

Thoughtful nods to Toronto, like custom artwork and furniture from local artisans, can be found throughout the hotel. Bird-themed landscape murals by Tisha Myles are located in the lobby, while the exterior mural was created by street artist birdO.



Guest rooms are design-forward without compromising on comfort - a cooler colour palate is balanced by warm, plush textiles and sleek textures like wooden armoires, marble vanities, and brass light fixtures.

Designed by Cecconi Simone, guest rooms at the Anndore House have a retro, industrial design, with leather furnishings, brass fixtures, exposed brick walls, and vinyl record players.

The check in desk is a sleek black island with gold accents, situated beneath a skylight. A neutral colour palette can be found in the main dining room of Constantine, which was designed by Studio Munge. Glazed cement and a copper pendant light from Klaus can be found in the open-concept HotBlack Coffee.

The Bisha Hotel’s stylish guest rooms and suites feature contemporary details and an air of laid-back sophistication. Lacquered wood, crushed velvet, and geometric patterns abound. One floor was designed by Lenny Kravitz's Kravitz Design firm, and combines "the ultimate in luxury with a rock ‘n’ roll edge."

Wicker chairs, white couches, and tiled tables can be found in KŌST, the rooftop restaurant, while Akira Back features a subterranean curved ceiling and marble details; both spaces were designed by Studio Munge.

Quietly tucked away on Queen Street West, this boutique hotel blends clean, minimalist design with modern comforts. Guest rooms are modern and stylish, with light coloured hardwood details, floor-to-ceiling windows, and perfectly-placed pops of colour.

The bright and airy feel carries into Strange Love Coffee on the main floor and to the seasonal Beverly Rooftop, with its sweeping city views and abundant plant life.