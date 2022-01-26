Toronto's long-awaited boutique luxury hotel will welcome first guests this year

Buzz was building for Canada's first Ace Hotel even for the few years before the boutique hotelier confirmed the long-suspected rumour that it would operate the swanky new building, now approaching completion in Toronto's Fashion District.

Initially slated to welcome guests to its new Camden Street address in 2019, the opening was bumped back to Fall 2020 before the reality of that year hit, throwing the future of hospitality properties into a state of uncertainty.

Further delays would push the opening back to 2021, and then again to 2022.

It was starting to seem like the Ace Hotel was doomed by circumstance, but after all the hype and delays, we finally have a date for the long-awaited hotel's opening.

The Ace Hotel website has been newly updated with a wealth of new images and information, including news that stays are now being booked for as early as June 15.

The reveal comes with a first glimpse inside the hotel's variety of room sizes, which range from small suites offering single queen beds all the way up to the signature Ace Suite, the largest suite in the property sized at 716 square feet and giving guests impressive city views.

Suites with warm finishes, described as "a palette of concrete, clay, copper and wood," complement the building's exterior design by acclaimed architects Shim-Sutcliffe.

News of the Ace Hotel's long-delayed opening may come almost three years after the intended arrival of the first guests, but it still serves as a signal of optimism from a hospitality industry that has been pushed to the brink in the last two years.

And the hotel is making it clear to future guests that it is going above and beyond in regards to health and safety precautions. Guest rooms are to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after each stay, and then sealed off until the next guest arrives.

Public spaces including restaurants and the hotel's over 6,000 square feet of event space will be deep cleaned and sanitized hourly, with touchless hand sanitizers and wipes to be located throughout, free health and safety kits offered to guests at check-in, and touchless payment options to be available.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect, and all staff and guests will be required to wear face coverings in public areas of the hotel. If you forget your mask or try to pull the "I lost mine" card, you'll be provided one on the house.

It's still undetermined if hotel amenities like pools and gyms will be available to guests by the time the first visitors arrive in June, with amenity availability to be determined in accordance with local ordinances. If they are allowed to operate, the hotel will be mandating social distancing and carrying out frequent cleanings.

This will mark the latest opening for Ace, with locations in hip travel destinations like Manhattan, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Seattle, Palm Springs, Portland, and Sydney.