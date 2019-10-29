City
Tanya Mok
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ace hotel toronto

Toronto is getting its first Ace Hotel and here's everything you need to know

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Construction on Canada's first Ace Hotel is well underway, meaning it won't be long until this swanky lodging officially opens in Toronto. 

The 13-storey hotel designed first announced that it would open sometime this year, but is now projected to open at 49-51 Camden Street in Fall 2020. 

With 9 locations worldwide, the Seattle-based hotel chain will also be opening a hotel in Tokyo by Spring 2020, and another in Sydney, Australia, sometime in 2021. 

ace hotel toronto

Ace Hotel is slated to open at 49-51 Camden Street by Fall 2020. Photo via Alterra.

In keeping with the brand's industrial-chic M.O., expect a lot of red brick and exposed concrete at Toronto's version, designed by Shim-Sutcliffe Architects

The hotel's 70-seat lobby will be a focal point: according to Ace, it'll be an "animated cultural hub" with views overlooking the St. Andrew's Market park. 

"The public spaces feature North American materials valued for their intrinsic strength and integrity, and tied to Toronto’s layered history
and natural resources including douglas fir, red Toronto brick and steel," says the hotel. 

ace hotel toronto

The hotel will feature 124 rooms and a rooftop bar. Photo via Alterra. 

The Zinc- and Alterra-developed project will have 124 rooms for booking, plus a 140-seater restaurant and a rooftop bar. 

Room design will likely stay on par with other Ace Hotels by including acoustic guitars, record players, and an on-trend selection of vinyls. Judging by an Alterra rendering, it might also include a bizarre choice of sports artwork, including a picture of the Raps vs. Pacers game from a few years ago? 

It's also only the second time that Ace has built its accommodations from scratch (the first was Chicago's in 2017) rather than taking over existing, typically old, building. 

Lead photo by

Alterra

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is getting its first Ace Hotel and here's everything you need to know

This is what Toronto looked like while covered in fog this morning

A miniature horse went for a ride on the GO train in Toronto

People in Toronto are upset the TTC is getting rid of tokens

A huge new sign just popped up in Nathan Phillips Square

A fire shut down Yorkdale Mall today

The TTC is rolling out its new fleet of electric buses

There's a huge rally in Toronto over Doug Ford's cuts