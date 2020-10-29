City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake hotel toronto

Drake Hotel in Toronto reveals breathtaking new expansion with a loft room for 8 people

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Drake Hotel has undergone a number of big changes over the course of the pandemic. 

Following a tumultuous summer that involved founder Jeff Stober stepping down as CEO amidst accusations of racism against the West Queen West venue, the hotel has finally emerged from a quiet period to unveil an interior overhaul. 

drake hotel toronto

The Drake Hotel has just announced their new Artist Loft. Photo via Drake Hotel.

The Drake has added 32 new rooms to its floorplan that are expected to open in 2021. 

A rundown 800-square-foot apartment formerly used by touring musicians has also been turned into a new colour-blocked space called the Arist Loft

drake hotel toronto

The Artist Loft is an 800-square-foot space large enough to fit eight people. Photo via Drake Hotel.

The two-storey space, which fits eight people, will be used as part of the hotel's artist-in-resident program. Musicians like Toronto rapper k-os and Witch Mountain member Nathan Carson have already spent time here as part of the program. 

Two of the private bedrooms look out on to Queen Street West. 

The colourful loft from DesignAgency includes a neon-lit staircase, a skylight, and a kitchenette stocked with eats from the Drake Commissary

drake hotel toronto

Two of the bedrooms in the Artist Loft looks over Queen West. Photo via Drake Hotel.

Other highlights include high-speed internet, toiletries from Malin + Goetz, and Drake event flyers and Polaris Music Prize posters as artwork. Plus, handmade dolls. 

The hotel describes the new space as "perfect for families and bubble pals to call their home base while exploring Toronto." 

Lead photo by

Drake Hotel

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Drake Hotel in Toronto reveals breathtaking new expansion with a loft room for 8 people

Toronto street finally gets the separated bike lanes it so desperately needed

This is how Ontario is reducing road test wait times amid huge backlog caused by COVID-19

Toronto woman scoops raccoon up and away from traffic during harrowing rescue

Toronto police dismantle violent street gang and seize firearms and drugs

These Toronto-themed pumpkins are sure to get you in the Halloween spirit

People in Toronto are going all out with their Halloween decorations this year

5 new office space options in Toronto for when you're tired of working from home