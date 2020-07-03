Founder and CEO of the Drake Hotel in Toronto steps down amid racism controversy

Drake Hotel founder and CEO Jeff Stober has announced he's stepping down — amid a swirl of controversy — though he will remain with the company.

The hotel recently came under fire after posting a black square on its Instagram for #BlackoutTuesday with no caption, with many former employees accusing the establishment of racist practices.

"After nearly 20 years as CEO of Drake Hotel Properties, I will be retiring from active executive leadership of the Drake," said Stober in staff communication sent out earlier in the week.

"I feel it is exactly the right time to promote the next generation of leaders at the Drake to move us forward with conviction and compassion."

Criticism from former employees, people involved in music programming and patrons was met with a statement from The Drake about learning to grow, a pledge to create a diversity committee and $10,000 in quiet donations to Black community organizations.

The Drake has yet to post anything on their social media accounts since about a month ago when they issued their apologetic statement.

While it's unclear how much will actually change at this Toronto "hotbed of culture" following Stober's move, it's obvious there's a lot of work to be done.