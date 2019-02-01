Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
boutique hotels toronto

The Best Boutique Hotels in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best boutique hotels in Toronto offer stylish temporary abodes inside some of the city’s most interesting old buildings. Typically equipped with far fewer rooms than your average Hilton, these hotels offer a more unique stay by playing host to some cool events and restaurants too.

Here are the best boutique hotels in Toronto.

The Broadview Hotel
1

The Broadview Hotel

Boasting one of the most iconic rooftop views in the city, this 58-room hotel in Riverside transformed itself in 2016 from a seedy boarding house, complete with strip club, to an upscale destination for nights out in an award-winningly preserved Romanesque building.

Drake Hotel
2

Drake Hotel

Equipped with a massive lounge, 19 playful hotel rooms, the popular Sky Yard rooftop patio, and one of the best restaurant burgers in the city, this Queen West hotspot checks off all the requirements for an epic night out. Oh, and it’s also home to the Drake Underground, one of the best live music venues in the city.

Gladstone Hotel
3

Gladstone Hotel

Built and named after the street it’s sat on since 1889, the historic Gladstone is one of the oldest and artsiest hotel buildings in the city. Renovations in the 2000s transformed this dramatic Romanesque building, which has since become the hub for interactive installations like the annual Come Up To My Room and performances at their Melody Bar.

Thompson Hotel Toronto
4

Thompson Hotel Toronto

It’s not a homegrown chain, but this 102-roomer was the first Canadian location of this international hotel when it first opened in 2010. This sleek spot has a killer rooftop pool and patio with a view of the CN Tower. Before you head back to your room, make sure to drop by their late night diner next door for some mac and cheese.

The Annex Hotel
5

The Annex Hotel

With a discrete side entrance located in a Green P parking lot, this boutique hotel has taken over a 100-year-old building in the Annex with 24 rooms full of art by local artists. It’s also one of the most tech-savvy stays you’ll have: check-in is purely online (there’s no front desk here) and communication with staff happens mostly through text.

Bisha Hotel
6

Bisha Hotel

Towering at 44 storeys-high, this luxury hotel is worth a visit for its rooftop, pool-side vistas alone. Its top-floor restaurant Kost offers a jaw-dropping view of the CN Tower, so if tourists are looking for the full Toronto experience (with a generous budget), better book one of 100 rooms on Blue Jays Way.

Kimpton Saint George
7

Kimpton Saint George

Goodbye Holiday Inn, hello Kimpton. This 14-storey, 188-room building is the Toronto outpost of the San Francisco-based hotel chain has taken the aging bones of the Holiday Inn and transformed it into a lush dwelling with a bike sharing program and pet-friendly policy.

Hotel Le Germain
8

Hotel Le Germain

Euro elegance is definitely the motif of this Montreal-based brand of hotels, with locations on Mercer Street and Maple Leaf Square. Chauffeur service and a partnership with Porter means guests should be prepared to have the best of travel accommodations covered during this luxury stay.

Anndore House
9

Anndore House

This brick building’s origins as home to what was once the city’s darkest jazz bar don’t go un-alluded to in the jazzy rooms of this 113-roomer. Eleven storeys are filled with rooms that mix retro and classic looks, with the ability to control lights and heating in each one. For more classic Italian vibes, hit up their lauded restaurant Constantine on the first floor.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at the Gladstone Hotel

The Best Boutique Hotels in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Boutique Hotels in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Hotels in Toronto

The Best Luxury Hotels in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Boutique Hotels in Toronto

The Best Vegetarian Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Korean Fried Chicken in Toronto

The Best Biryani in Toronto

The Best Nut-Free Bakeries in Toronto

The Best New Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Tobogganing Hills in Toronto

The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto