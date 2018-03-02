Best of Toronto
The Best Luxury Hotels in Toronto

The best luxury hotels in Toronto provide more than just a place to rest one's head for the night. Tricked-out suites with million-dollar views and all the finest amenities, along with posh bars and top-notch dining options from Michelin-starred chefs fulfill every need and desire for the finer things in life. It all comes, of course, at a premium price to match.

Here are the best luxury hotels in Toronto.

Four Seasons Toronto
1

Four Seasons Toronto

This 55-storey hotel in Yorkville features floor-to-ceiling windows and 42 luxury suites. Add a swish spa with an indoor pool and whirlpool, a fitness centre and Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud's restaurant, and you’ve got a dream stay. Just don’t be like Jaden Smith and order lemon ricotta pancakes for room service if you’re vegan.

Ritz-Carlton Toronto
2

Ritz-Carlton Toronto

It's a brand name synonymous with luxe hotel living, and this Toronto incarnation is no exception. On Wellington St. W., this Ritz-Carlton has refined rooms and suites, a chic spa, indoor pool, gym and a cheese cave inside its Italian restaurant Toca.

Shangri-La Hotel Toronto
3

Shangri-La Hotel Toronto

Centrally located at Adelaide & University, this five-star spot boasts decked-out, Asian-inspired rooms and suites with flat-screens and iPod docks, plus designer toiletries. There’s also the Miraj Hammam Spa, a fitness centre and an indoor pool, not to mention dining options that include Bosk along with Momofuku next door.

Hazelton Hotel
4

Hazelton Hotel

Dubbed "Toronto’s first true luxury hotel," this posh Yorkville place sports large rooms and opulent suites with dressing rooms, flat-screens and DVD players, while other amenities include a health club and spa, celebrity chef Mark McEwan’s One restaurant and a private screening room for 25 guests.

Bisha Hotel
5

Bisha Hotel

This boutique hotel-condo hybrid by nightclub impresario Charles Khabouth has 96 rooms and suites including an entire floor designed by Lenny Kravitz. There's also Michelin-starred chef Akira Back’s eponymous restaurant and Kost, the Baja-inspired rooftop restaurant and bar that boasts an infinity pool and jaw-dropping views of the entire city.

Hotel Le Germain
6

Hotel Le Germain

This Quebec City-based boutique hotel chain’s Mercer St. location in the Entertainment District has elegant, contemporary rooms and deluxe continental breakfast is included with stays. The location also boasts Victor, the hotel’s gourmet restaurant, cafe and bar on the ground floor.

Thompson Hotel Toronto
7

Thompson Hotel Toronto

Best known for its amazing rooftop pool and lounge, this chic boutique hotel at Bathurst & Wellington also boasts Colette Grand Cafe and the open-’til-late Thompson Diner. Sun-filled floor-to-ceiling windows, 42-inch flat-screens, marble bathrooms and heated floors in rooms and suites seal the deal.

Adelaide Hotel
8

Adelaide Hotel

This super luxe Financial District hotel used to be The Trump before it was re-branded. It still boasts baller rooms and for those who really want to go all out, it’s even possible to rent out the entire 31st floor of the spa to go for a midnight swim in the infinity edge saltwater pool overlooking the city’s skyline.

The Ivy at Verity
9

The Ivy at Verity

This upscale, European-style boutique hotel on Queen East has only four rooms but all come with king-sized, hand-made beds from Sweden and fine Italian linen. It’s affiliated with Verity, a private women’s club so the fitness and pool facilities are female-only, but men (and women) can order in-room massage services from the women-only Sweetgrass Spa next door.

Four Seasons Toronto

