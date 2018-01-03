The Best Hotels in Toronto
The best hotels in Toronto fit the bill for whatever you may be looking for, whether its recommendations for visiting friends and family or even a restorative staycation. From the latest boutique spot with amazing views to the epitome of luxury, there’s something for everyone on offer in this city.
Here are the best hotels in Toronto.
Centrally located downtown at Adelaide & University, this five-star spot is arguably the city’s most luxurious hotel. It boasts decked out Asian-inspired rooms with free WiFi, flat-screens and iPod docks plus designer toiletries. There’s also the Miraj Hammam Spa, a fitness centre and an indoor pool, not to mention dining options that include Bosk along with Momofuku next door.
If you’re looking for swank, this is it. This 55-storey hotel in Yorkville features floor-to-ceiling windows in addition to free WiFi, flat-screens and iPod docks, plus a swish spa with an indoor pool and whirlpool, a fitness centre and the cherry on top, Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud’s Cafe Boulud, Just don’t be like Jaden Smith and order lemon ricotta pancakes from room service if you’re vegan.
Toronto’s best-known boutique hotel on West Queen West may not have a swimming pool or skyscraper views of the city, but the artsy elite love to stay here, as it’s a hot culture hub that constantly hosts a wide variety of art, music and cultural events in its various venues, from the rooftop patio down to the Drake underground in the basement. The Drake (no relation to Drizzy, of course) has become a cultural brand of its own, known for its food and drink all over the city, along with its General Store.
Its name is synonymous with luxe hotel living, and the Toronto incarnation is no exception. Straddling the Entertainment and Financial Districts on Wellington St. W., this Ritz-Carlton’s refined rooms include Italian bed linens, marble bathrooms and heated floors in addition to free WiFi, flat-screens and iPod docks. A chic spa, indoor pool and gym are all part-and-parcel amenities of a stay here, but the cherry (or Gorgonzola) on top just might be the cheese cave inside its Italian restaurant Toca.
Giving the east side of the city some hotel love is this impressively renovated and restored seven-storey heritage building from 1891 at Queen East & Broadview. Rooms have free WiFi, smart TVs and record players, and there are three dining options, including the rooftop bar and restaurant with nice views of the city. It’s almost hard to believe this place used to be Jilly’s, a strip club.
Best known for its amazing rooftop pool and lounge, this boutique hotel at Bathurst & Wellington that’s part of the Thompson chain also boasts Colette Grand Cafe and the late night Thompson Diner, both restaurant favourites in the city. Free WiFi, 42-inch flat-screens, marble bathrooms and heated floors in rooms seal the deal.
Dubbed “Toronto’s first true luxury hotel,” this posh place to stay is of course located in Yorkville. Its rooms have dressing rooms, flat-screens and DVD players, while other amenities include a health club and spa, celebrity chef Mark McEwan’s One restaurant and a private screening room for 25 guests. It’s also pet- and celebrity-friendly, if you care for those things.
With two locations – one at Maple Leaf Square by the Air Canada Centre and the other on Mercer St. near the Club District and King West – this Quebec City-based boutique hotel chain covers most tourist bases. Sleek and contemporary rooms feature free WiFi, flat-screens and Nespresso machines, while continental breakfast is included with stays. The Mercer location also boasts Victor, the hotel’s gourmet restaurant, cafe and bar on the ground floor.
Housed in a 19th-Century Victorian building on West Queen West, every room in this artsy, unique hotel is designed by an artist, with its own individual theme and attributes. Each comes with free WiFi, flat-screens and all-natural Canadian bath products. There’s lots to do here, as there are four floors of art to take in; the Melody Bar, which is famous for its karaoke nights; plus a ballroom for live music, dancing and events. Best of all, there are free bikes on loan for exploring the city.
Hector Vasquez at The Broadview Hotel
Join the conversation Load comments