4 scenic drives around Ontario's Kawartha Lakes for the perfect fall road trip

Craving an Ontario road trip? Fall is finally here – and it's the perfect time to hit the road and take in the gorgeous sights of the season.

When it comes to autumnal beauty, there's nowhere quite like Kawartha Lakes, located just 90 minutes northeast of Toronto. The region comes alive at this time of year, with its picture-perfect landscapes, charming small towns, and abundance of fall events and experiences waiting around every corner.

With the dream of a fall road trip on our minds, we’ve teamed up with Explore Kawartha Lakes to bring you four of the best scenic driving routes in the area.

These routes have been newly designed by locals who know the hidden gems that make Kawartha Lakes so special, and each one offers something different.

What's more, they are super easy to follow. You can choose to tackle them one at a time, mix and match to create your own journey, or, if you’re feeling really adventurous, combine them all to create one long and unforgettable trip.

When visiting from Toronto, the South Route is the best place to start. It begins in the small town of Omemee (near Peterborough) and heads down towards Bethany before looping back up and ending just outside of Lindsay, Ontario.

This stunning route takes you through rolling hills and farm fields, and you might even catch a glimpse of local farmers harvesting their crops.

A must-visit destination on this route is Hollowbrook Highlands on Gray Road – a fall photography paradise. You'll discover idyllic woodland trails, a beautifully restored 1863-century barn, luxury picnic experiences, and friendly farm animals like highland cattle and goats.

Pigeon Creek Road also makes for another great stop-off point where you can take in some breathtaking scenery and enjoy wildlife watching.

When you reach Lindsay, be sure to check out the range of locally owned stores, cafes, and restaurants, as well as a craft brewery downtown. The town also boasts an array of entertaining cultural activities, such as the ever-popular historic Legends of Lore walking tour, as well as art galleries, museums, and theatres.

This route starts in Lindsay and goes to Bobcayegeon, taking you along the coast past some of Kawartha Lakes’ most pristine bodies of water and showing off the rich fall colours reflecting from the lakes as you drive.

Bobcaygeon itself is a vibrant island town nestled between the meeting points of two of the most scenic Kawartha lakes, Sturgeon and Pigeon. Here, you'll discover an abundance of action-packed water activities as well as a sandy public beach perfect for an autumn picnic.

Spend a few hours browsing the charming local stores, such as the famous Bigley’s Shoes & Clothing on Bolton Street, or enjoy some seasonal pumpkin pie ice cream from the original Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream.

For something a little different, head to Kawartha Settlers’ Village. The village is currently closed for the season, but it's set to host some special events in the coming months. Check out the Halloween-themed event titled Haunted Village on October 21, or stop by for some early festive cheer at the Holiday Festival of Trees from November 17 to 19.

The North West Route, which goes from Lindsay to Fenelon Falls, offers even more incredible fall scenery as it passes through lush forests and lakeside views.

Located around the halfway mark is the St. Thomas Cemetery, where you can take a serene, calming stroll in the crisp fall air under a canopy of colourful trees.

Along this route, you'll also find the Mariposa Farm Market. With vibrant displays of seasonal produce and the scent of freshly harvested apples and pumpkins in the air, this is the perfect place to stop off and bask in those comforting fall vibes.

As well as shopping at the market, you can visit for farm tours, indulge in some chips from the on-site chip truck, or check out its Fall Festival and Campfire Signature Experience, both of which are running now until October 29.

This route winds from Fenelon Falls through Coboconk, around Shadow Lake to Kinmount, and back down to Bobcaygeon – with plenty of lakes, trails, forests, and nature reserves along the way.

Before you leave Fenelon Falls, grab a bite to eat in one of the many local restaurants or enjoy some shopping along the main street. And if you happen to be in town between November 1 and November 3, check out the annual Pumpkin Parade – a spooktacular walk that takes you through a trail of locally-carved pumpkins.

Once you hit the road, some great stop-offs on this route include the Kinmount Heritage Museum, where you'll learn about railway history; or the small community of Norland, where you can take in the gorgeous views of Gull River and Shadow Lake while snapping some fall photos.

If you're craving even more beautiful fall scenery, you can extend this route by taking a detour from Kinmount to Furnace Falls, or by following the Burnt River along forests and farmlands.

Ready to embark on an epic fall adventure to Kawartha Lakes? For more information about these four routes, or to download detailed route guides, visit Explore Kawartha Lakes online.