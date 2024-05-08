10 universities and colleges in the Greater Toronto Area accessible by GO Transit

Congrats to all Toronto and GTA grade 12 students! Now, you're probably counting down the days before you go off to the university or college you’ve worked so hard toward.

As you cram hard for those last few exams and decide what to wear to prom, you’re probably also wondering how you’ll get to and from classes as you enter the next phase of your education.

Luckily, some of the GTA’s top universities and colleges are near a GO Transit stop, making it easy to get to where you need to go no matter where you plan to stay.

Better yet, post-secondary students get a 40 per cent discount on all GO trains and buses, meaning a tap of your PRESTO card doesn’t affect your budget.

Whether you’re a burgeoning graduate or a concerned parent, here are some amazing GTA universities and colleges near a convenient GO Transit stop.

Bustling post-secondary options in Toronto's downtown core

Students looking to hit the big city will be at the heart of it all — literally. Union Station is the center of GO Transit, meaning you’ll be connected to every part of downtown school life.

There's no shortage of universities that call downtown Toronto home, chief among them the University of Toronto with its vibrant St. George campus being a global leader in research and teaching.

You also have access to one of the top business schools in the country at Toronto Metropolitan University; or opt for hands-on, real-world learning opportunities at one of George Brown's three Toronto campuses.

Need TTC access to get to class on time? Just tap your PRESTO card for an easy and free TTC transfer at Union to get you to campus thanks to Ontario's One Fare program.

Head north to York U

York University ranks as one of the top 40 universities in the world regarding Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), making it one of the leading universities in Canada that’s a force for change.

The closest GO stop for York U is the Hwy 407 Bus Terminal, a 10-minute TTC ride from campus.

This terminal houses 11 different bus lines that connect to Hamilton, Pickering, Mississauga, Guelph, Oshawa, Markham, Oakville, and more — all for 40 per cent off with a valid post-secondary fare type set on your PRESTO card!

Get those grades at Guelph

Blending an urban lifestyle in a rural community, the University of Guelph offers a beautiful, welcoming learning environment known for its excellence in arts and sciences.

Some of the top programs include physical and life sciences, arts and humanities, social sciences, business, agriculture and veterinary sciences

Never miss class again with a GO bus stop right on campus that connects around the GTA, including access to Toronto, Waterloo, Mississauga, North York, and Brampton.

Waterloo at arm's length

Oh, Waterloo, we couldn't escape if we wanted to — and why would we!

There are plenty of university options in the city, all with GO Transit bus terminals on campus. As the university with the top computer science program, graduate employment rate, and school for entrepreneurs in Canada, the University of Waterloo’s bus terminal lets you roll off the bus right onto this esteemed campus.

Still figuring out what you’re studying? Wilfrid Laurier University has plenty of customizable options for your education, with over 100 degree programs and dozens of options and minors to help you get the most out of your education.

Even if you’re still on the journey about what you want to study, the Wilfrid Laurier bus terminal will help you ride the GO right to your final stop. Both of these stops are connected via the same bus routes, with some extending to Hamilton, Mississauga, Square One, Kitchener and Bramalea — meaning you can traverse around the best universities in the area with ease.

Access to Hamilton at your fingertips

As one of only four universities in Canada ranked among the top 85 in the world, McMaster University houses over 60 research centers and is one of Canada’s most research-intensive universities — with alumni ranging from Nobel laureates to Hollywood stars!

While "The Hammer" might feel a bit far, between the still-fresh West Harbour GO station, McMaster Innovation Park terminal and the McMaster University bus terminal, getting to and around Hamilton is simple thanks to GO Transit.

Transit-accessible colleges in the GTA

Going to university isn’t everything, especially when you want to get a more practical education and enter the workforce with some hands-on experience.

Centennial College is a world-class, award-winning institution with alumni having an over 91 per cent satisfaction rate from employers.

Home to the Schools of Business and Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts, the Centennial College Bus Terminal takes you to Progress Campus, right off Highway 407 with connections to Hamilton, Pickering and Square One.

A little further east in Oshawa is also Durham College, an institution offering skilled training in a wide variety of industries led by experts who can help set you up for success.

Getting accepted here also means getting access to Durham College's on-campus GO Transit services that connect to various bus routes and the Lakeshore East GO train.

Now that you've taken notes, your future has never been brighter with GO Transit. Take advantage of the exclusive 40 per cent discount deal now and make your PRESTO card go further than ever!