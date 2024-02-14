University of Toronto once again considered among the best schools in the world

Looking into possible universities in Canada for the next school year? This global ranking could help you decide where to enroll.

Times Higher Education released the results for its latest World Reputation Rankings, which ranks universities across the globe based on their increasing prestige.

Three Canadian universities made it into the top 50 most prestigious schools in the world.

World Reputation Rankings 2023: results announced

The University of Toronto ranks 21st on the list, followed by UBC in 36th place and McGill in 47th.

According to Times Higher Education, this ranking is based on the world's largest invitation-only opinion survey of senior, published academics.

The survey asks scholars to name no more than 15 universities that they believe are the best for research and teaching in their field.

U of T has stayed consistent in 21st place three years, with an overall score of 17.7. It scored 18.8 in research and 14.6 in teaching.

UBC received an overall score of 9.2, with 9.7 in research and 7.4 for teaching.

And McGill scored 7.3 overall with 7.5 for research and 6.6 for teaching.

Times Higher Education says only 34.3 per cent of votes originated from universities in the US and Canada, which is reflected in the rankings.

University of Alberta, Montreal, Waterloo and McMaster placed low on the list in prestige, ranking below 126th place.

The top three universities with the best reputations in the world are Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

According to Times Higher Education, schools in the Arab regions have also made giant leaps in prestige.

U of T, UBC and McGill also ranked among the top 50 best universities in the world for 2024.