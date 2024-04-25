This new real estate app helps couples find their Toronto dream home faster

We all know that the Toronto housing market can be tricky and fast-paced. When it's time to buy a home with the apple of your eye, jumping head-first into the world of real estate can be a doozy.

Couples need to agree on price, location, style and size before purchasing, but coming together on these features isn't always an easy task.

Now, couples can collaborate on their home purchase with the new Wahi house-hunting app, designed specifically for house-hunting couples. Even better — when you buy with Wahi, you can get up to 1 per cent cashback on your home purchase!

The Wahi app helps you and your partner team up to find your perfect home. You can invite your co-buyer to check out the homes you like, scroll recommendations based on your favourites, and get notified when your partner likes certain properties.

The app also allows you to book tours and chat with your Wahi Realtor in the app, without all the endless back and forth!

At its core, Wahi helps you find the perfect home, together. Don't believe us? Here are just a few of the best features for couples on the new Wahi app.

Keep track of your favs

Using the Wahi app, you can browse through homes and save the ones you like the most — and so can your boo! The app will show you when your partner likes a home, so you can both stay on track to finding your dream crib.



Goodbye are the days of hoarding texts and emails with real estate listings across spreadsheets. No thanks!

Get recommended listings

Now that the Wahi app knows what style of homes you're hunting for, you and your partner will automatically get recommended MLS® listings that you'll love based on those preferences, as co-buyers.

Plus, you can also see the potential cashback amount directly on listings as you browse. When you buy with Wahi, you get up to 1 per cent of the purchase price in cashback after closing, helping you keep a lil coin in your pocket.

Don't forget that you can draw your ideal house search zones right on the map to get even more detailed property listing recommendations, including school scores and location data to teach you about different neighbourhoods. More details = more homes to love. So just sit back, relax and let Wahi do the hard work for you.

Schedule tours and watch for showings

You and your partner have finally found your dream home on the Wahi app. Now what?

Before you call the moving truck, you're going to want to see if the home is truly fit for you and your bae.

Simply schedule a tour of the property in the app together, or check to see if the house has any open houses coming up. All this essential info is readily available for each listing on the Wahi app.

Notifications for new listings

Nobody has the time to constantly keep up-to-date with the rapidly changing Toronto real estate market. What's a couple to do when hundreds of listings are added and removed each day?

Thanks to notifications that alert couples to new listings, you'll never miss out on brand-new homes. Wahi's listings include market trends, school scores and location data to help you know more about the neighbourhoods you want to live in!



Dig into sales history

Interested in learning the previous selling prices of Toronto homes? Want to dig into some tax history? Just love to research?

The Wahi app lets couples dive into agent-level insights of up to 19 years of sold data with the tap of a finger.

Coordinate with your co-buyer and Wahi Realtor

It has never been easier or faster to speak with your Wahi Realtor one-on-one thanks to the chat function on the Wahi app.

Drop a quick line letting your realtor know which house you love or remind your co-buyer of an upcoming home tour! Keeping discussions in one space gets rid of unnecessary phone calls or texts. Remember, when you buy your home with a Wahi Realtor, you can get up to 1 per cent cashback after closing.

Download the Wahi app today

Wahi has truly modernized house-hunting for couples. Buying a home together is a major step in a couple's trajectory and Wahi has ensured it's well-organized, simplified and overall timesaving, so you can move into your new home faster.

Streamlining the communication between you, your partner and your Wahi Realtor gets rid of unnecessary stress and keeps the process as smooth as butter.

There's no need to delay your dream home. Download the Wahi app with your partner and prepare for hassle-free home-hunting — best of luck!