Models living with arthritis set to hit the runway at Toronto's hottest fashion show

Spring is in the air in Toronto, bringing a whole new season of events and entertainment to check out around town. For fashionistas in the city, Toronto's "hottest" runway show is actually more than meets the eye.

Introducing Fashion on Fire, where brave models living with arthritis will take the runway wearing pieces from groundbreaking Canadian designers.

Hosted by Arthritis Society Canada, the show will shine a light on accessible fashion at the historic Arcadian Court on Wednesday, May 29, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fashion and philanthropy will intersect to raise awareness of arthritis while platforming some of Canada's top designers as they showcase their incredible works and craft.

From breathtaking handmade creations to beautiful designer consignment pieces, Fashion on Fire will share the realities of living with arthritis. Designers include Amanda Maria, Freda's and David Dixon; featured pop-up retailers include, dotty, Second Nature, Hilary MacMillan and Got Style.

Fashion on Fire intends to promote the message that the disease is not always what it seems, and doesn't just impact older adults. In fact, 25,000 Canadian children are living with arthritis today.

The show will also highlight that arthritis isn't only sore joints, but a chronic inflammatory disease that impacts a person's mental, emotional, physical and financial well-being.



Today, 6 million people in Canada live with arthritis (1 in 4 women and 1 in 6 men) and that number is expected to jump to 9 million by 2040.

At the show, guests will enjoy a smashing cocktail reception provided by Oliver & Bonacini before the red-hot runway event and the grand finale, plus, pop-up retailers will be showcasing their handicrafts, tasty treats and more. Complimentary hand massages will also be provided by Massage Addict.

Arthritis Society Canada is a leading charitable organization dedicated to ending arthritis with research, advocacy, innovation, information and support. Since its founding, Arthritis Society Canada has funded more than $230 million for research.

Hosted by on-air style expert Mana Mansour, the show will be teeming with some of Toronto's biggest names in fashion — which sounds like a great networking opportunity as well!

So don your hottest outfit and get ready for an evening of advocacy, fashion and fun! Fashion on Fire tickets can be purchased on the Arthritis Society Canada site.