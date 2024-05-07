Toronto is getting the first North American edition of a Formula 1 immersive exhibition

Car racing fans in Toronto are in for a wicked spring with the debut of the Formula 1® Exhibition Presented by TSN, an immersive and interactive exhibition centred around the world's most prestigious racing competition.

The perfect pit stop for fans of everything racing, the exhilarating new F1 Exhibition five years in the making opened on May 3 and runs until July 15 at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto and you'll want to buy tickets now.