Posted 59 minutes ago
Formula 1 Toronto

Toronto is getting the first North American edition of a Formula 1 immersive exhibition

Posted 59 minutes ago
Car racing fans in Toronto are in for a wicked spring with the debut of the Formula 1® Exhibition Presented by TSN, an immersive and interactive exhibition centred around the world's most prestigious racing competition.

The perfect pit stop for fans of everything racing, the exhilarating new F1 Exhibition five years in the making opened on May 3  and runs until July 15 at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto and you'll want to buy tickets now.

Formula 1 TorontoGet into the rich history of this adrenaline-pumping sport and explore displays of four iconic F1 race cars, 96 helmets, rare artifacts from the greatest teams and drivers, state-of-the-art simulators using official F1 gaming equipment and more!

Guests can expect archival video and photography displays, educational exhibits, never-before-seen content and exclusive interviews. 

This massive showcase of racing memorabilia fills over 20k square feet of exhibition space across six themed rooms, displaying the past, present and future of Formula 1.

Lucky for us, Toronto is the first city in North America to host the Formula 1 Exhibition after successful stops in Madrid and Vienna back in February.

formula 1 torontoFeaturing contributions from nine Formula 1 teams, this 90-minute journey through Formula 1 is the ideal way for newcomers and veterans of the sport to get pumped for this year's Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal this June.

Tickets are on sale now and start at just $42. But put the pedal to the metal — because just like F1 cars, tickets are selling out speedy fast!

Race over to Formula 1 Exhibition Presented by TSN now to purchase tickets today.

Formula 1 Exhibition Presented by TSN
  • When: May 3 – July 15
  • Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto – 1 Yonge Street
  • Price: Tickets start at $42
  • Times:
    • Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.  
    • Monday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Tuesday: DARK (closed)
    • Wednesday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Thursday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Friday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Photos by

Formula 1 
