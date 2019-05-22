Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play is coming to Toronto

It's just been announced: the award-winning, world-famous Potter play from London is coming to Toronto next fall.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—the production based on J.K. Rowling's iconic book series about the wizarding world—is hitting the Ed Mirvish Theatre, which according to the producers, will be refurbished just for the show.

Since its first run in 2016, the production from Jack Throne and John Tiffany has won 22 U.K. theatre awards, six Tony awards, and a whopping nine awards at Britain's Olivier Awards.

If you've already read all seven of the original Harry Potter books, or seen all eight of the movies (maybe multiple times)—don't worry, the play extends well past the Voldemort story line by focusing on grown-up Harry and his relationship with his son, Albus.

Fun fact: the show's music was composed by the legendary English singer Imogen Heap, for the Frou Frou fans.

This staging will be the play's Canadian debut, and its sixth city so far. Dates and ticketing information have yet to be announced.