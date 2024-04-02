People from Toronto can now apply to live out their dreams working for Disney

If you're looking for a career change and are craving a little magic in your day-to-day, you may want to contemplate applying for a once-in-a-lifetime position at Disney, which is holding hiring events in Toronto this month.

According to online postings, the entertainment giant is taking on new talent for shows on its cruise ships — among other roles — and is looking for people of all genders and ethnicities from Toronto.

Applicants to Disney Cruise Line should be experienced, versatile dancers in their 20s and 30s who possess theatrical storytelling skills to help put on "the highest caliber entertainment at sea," all based on our favourite childhood classics from the brand.

Those selected can expect to play characters from the Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Alladin, Mulan, Frozen, Spider-Man and more, both on-stage and at meet-and-greets and other events.

Open calls will run out of Studio North Toronto at 374A Dupont Street, starting with dancer auditions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, April 8. A call for character performers will take place at the same times on Tuesday, April 9, followed by a call for shipboard performers at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24.

Training and rehearsals will then take place in Toronto for around six weeks before teams depart for about six months of cruising on a work contract that includes travel, room and board, competitive pay and a "significant contract completion bonus."

Along with Disney Cruise Line entertainers, Disney is also seeking actors and dancers from Toronto to work as character lookalikes at its resort in Shanghai. The open call for those jobs takes place at the famed Elgin Winter Garden Theatre (189 Yonge Street) at 12:30 on Friday, May 3.

Those interested should note that the Disney Cruise Line auditions do require online registration beforehand (Disney Resort Shanghai tryouts do not).