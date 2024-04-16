Mean Girls the Musical is coming back to Toronto this summer

This summer just got a whole lot more fetch — Mean Girls is coming back to Toronto for the first time in two years.

After a sold-out five-week run in 2022, the Plastics are making their return to the city this July for a four-week long run of the musical adaptation of Tina Fey and Mark Waters' legendary film.

Based on the iconic movie, Mean Girls follows Cady Heron, Regina George and all of the conniving, two-faced and hilarious characters you love to hate backed to an original score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin.

The show will be running from July 30 until Aug 25 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, with shows at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, plus 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 2 p.m. shows on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 17 (because on Wednesdays we wear pink, of course,) at 10 a.m. on Mirvish's website.