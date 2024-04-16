Arts
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mean girls musical toronto

Mean Girls the Musical is coming back to Toronto this summer

Arts
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

This summer just got a whole lot more fetch — Mean Girls is coming back to Toronto for the first time in two years.

After a sold-out five-week run in 2022, the Plastics are making their return to the city this July for a four-week long run of the musical adaptation of Tina Fey and Mark Waters' legendary film.

Based on the iconic movie, Mean Girls follows Cady Heron, Regina George and all of the conniving, two-faced and hilarious characters you love to hate backed to an original score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin.

The show will be running from July 30 until Aug 25 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, with shows at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, plus 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 2 p.m. shows on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 17 (because on Wednesdays we wear pink, of course,) at 10 a.m. on Mirvish's website.

Lead photo by

Jenny Anderson, 2023
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Mean Girls the Musical is coming back to Toronto this summer

Toronto organization behind annual holiday street festival facing financial challenges

A massive interactive floating arch that glows at night is coming to Toronto

Toronto museum with confusing and often misspelled name is changing it

People from Toronto can now apply to live out their dreams working for Disney

Lake Ontario to be dyed bright pink for Toronto art installation

One of Toronto's biggest tourist attractions is closed indefinitely amid strike

Guillermo del Toro shouts out his favourite Toronto bookstores