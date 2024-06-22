Moulin Rouge the Musical is making its Canadian debut in Toronto this fall

Theatrical sensation, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is coming to Toronto this fall for its Canadian premiere.

Prepare to take a trip to Paris, 1899, because the hit musical based on Baz Luhrmann's iconic film is preparing to hit Canadian stages for the very first time.

Follow the star-crossed romance of Christian, a lovesick American writer, and Satine, the object of his (and most of Paris's) affection as they fight to live a life of Freedom, Beauty, Truth and Love backed by a soundtrack you'll likely recognize.

Combining songs from the original film with contemporary hits, this is not your average jukebox musical. You'll sing, dance, laugh and cry along with an all-star cast and crew.

The show will be taking over the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre starting Nov 19 and running through until Jan 12, 2025, so audiences in Toronto (and beyond) will have ample opportunity to spend a night at the Moulin Rouge.

Tickets go on sale through Mirvish on Monday, June 24 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased online or by calling 1.800.461.3333.