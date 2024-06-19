Toronto neighbourhood unveils new sculpture and it already has people talking

A Toronto neighbourhood is now home to a dazzling new sculpture that kind of looks like a giant set of vampire teeth wearing chrome grills.

Seeing its grand unveiling on Thursday, June 20, 'Reflector,' a faceted large-scale sculpture by Toronto designer Jhyling Lee, is the latest addition to Queen West's streetscape.

The sculpture, which is meant to embody the feeling of seeing and being seen what the downtown hotspot is all about, sits at the corner of Queen West and Soho, next door to MEC.

Exciting news everyone: Toronto has its own cheaper and way more aggressive version of The Bean—suck it Chicago! pic.twitter.com/wn6vNVz4Xl — Dan Seljak (@anotherglassbox) May 15, 2024

Despite not yet being officially unveiled, the sculpture is already drawing some mixed reviews from Toronto residents, with one person describing it as a "cheaper and way more agressive" version of The Bean in Chicago.

In spite of this, and perhaps not entirely by coincidence, the new neighbourhood landmark is taking up residence at the same intersection that used to house another iconic piece of public art: the Hug Me Tree, which was unceremoniously chopped down in 2021.

The Queen West BIA is hosting a big launch on Thursday, June 20, to celebrate the unveiling of the sculpture, which will feature live music, an Indigenous ceremony, remarks from special guests and artists and a BBQ.