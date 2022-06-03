It's time to break out the swim gear and sunscreen because Toronto's outdoor swimming pools officially open for the summer this month.

The City of Toronto has 58 outdoor pools located around the city for you to make a splash and keep cool throughout the hot season.

There will be 10 locations opening early for the season on June 18 on a partial schedule. These locations will be open on evenings and weekends.

The remaining locations will be open starting June 25 and will also operate during evenings and weekends until the actual start of the season on June 30.

All of the outdoor pools will close during the Labour Day weekend. Most locations will close on September 4 while the 10 other locations will close on September 5.

The general hours of operation for leisure swim are 12:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. with the pool closing early at 4:00 p.m. on the last day of the season.

Here's a list of the outdoor pools that are open from June 18 through September 5.

Alex Duff Memorial Pool

Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools

Grandravine Community Recreation Centre

Heron Park Community Centre

McGregor Park Community Centre

Monarch Park

Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool

Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool

Sunnyside Gus Rider Outdoor Pool

West Mall Outdoor Pool

Here's a list of the outdoor pools that are open from June 25 through September 4.

Alexandra Park

Amesbury Sport Complex

Amos Waites Park Outdoor Pool

Blantyre Park

Broadlands Community Centre

Domenico Di Luca Community Recreation Centre

Driftwood Community Recreation Centre

Eringate Park Outdoor Pool

Fairbank Memorial Outdoor Pool

Fairhaven Park Outdoor Pool

Flagstaff Park Outdoor Pool

Gihon Spring Park Outdoor Pool

Giovanni Caboto Rink, Pool and Tennis Courts

Glen Long Community Centre

Gord and Irene Risk Community Centre

Goulding Community Centre

Greenwood Park

Halbert Park

High Park

Irving W. Chapley Community Centre

Kiwanis Outdoor Pool

Knob Hill Park

Lambton - Kingsway Park Outdoor Pool

Lawrence Heights Community Centre

Leaside Outdoor Pool

Ledbury Park

Maryvale Park Outdoor Pool

Mitchell Field Community Centre

North Toronto Memorial Community Centre

Northwood Community Centre

Oakdale Community Centre

O'Connor Community Centre

Oriole Community Centre

Ourland Park Outdoor Pool

Park Lawn Park

Pleasantview Community Centre

Richmond Gardens Pool

Riverdale Park East

Roding Community Centre

Rotary Peace Park Outdoor Pool

Smithfield Park Outdoor Pool

Smythe Park

Stanley Park South - Toronto

Wedgewood Park Outdoor Pool

West Deane Park Outdoor Pool

Westgrove Park Outdoor Pool

Westmount Park Outdoor Pool

West Lions Park

If beaches are more your vibe, check out one of the 11 beaches around Toronto that are set to open with lifeguard supervision on June 4.