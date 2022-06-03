It's time to break out the swim gear and sunscreen because Toronto's outdoor swimming pools officially open for the summer this month.
The City of Toronto has 58 outdoor pools located around the city for you to make a splash and keep cool throughout the hot season.
There will be 10 locations opening early for the season on June 18 on a partial schedule. These locations will be open on evenings and weekends.
The remaining locations will be open starting June 25 and will also operate during evenings and weekends until the actual start of the season on June 30.
All of the outdoor pools will close during the Labour Day weekend. Most locations will close on September 4 while the 10 other locations will close on September 5.
The general hours of operation for leisure swim are 12:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. with the pool closing early at 4:00 p.m. on the last day of the season.
Here's a list of the outdoor pools that are open from June 18 through September 5.
- Alex Duff Memorial Pool
- Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools
- Grandravine Community Recreation Centre
- Heron Park Community Centre
- McGregor Park Community Centre
- Monarch Park
- Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool
- Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool
- Sunnyside Gus Rider Outdoor Pool
- West Mall Outdoor Pool
Here's a list of the outdoor pools that are open from June 25 through September 4.
- Alexandra Park
- Amesbury Sport Complex
- Amos Waites Park Outdoor Pool
- Blantyre Park
- Broadlands Community Centre
- Domenico Di Luca Community Recreation Centre
- Driftwood Community Recreation Centre
- Eringate Park Outdoor Pool
- Fairbank Memorial Outdoor Pool
- Fairhaven Park Outdoor Pool
- Flagstaff Park Outdoor Pool
- Gihon Spring Park Outdoor Pool
- Giovanni Caboto Rink, Pool and Tennis Courts
- Glen Long Community Centre
- Gord and Irene Risk Community Centre
- Goulding Community Centre
- Greenwood Park
- Halbert Park
- High Park
- Irving W. Chapley Community Centre
- Kiwanis Outdoor Pool
- Knob Hill Park
- Lambton - Kingsway Park Outdoor Pool
- Lawrence Heights Community Centre
- Leaside Outdoor Pool
- Ledbury Park
- Maryvale Park Outdoor Pool
- Mitchell Field Community Centre
- North Toronto Memorial Community Centre
- Northwood Community Centre
- Oakdale Community Centre
- O'Connor Community Centre
- Oriole Community Centre
- Ourland Park Outdoor Pool
- Park Lawn Park
- Pleasantview Community Centre
- Richmond Gardens Pool
- Riverdale Park East
- Roding Community Centre
- Rotary Peace Park Outdoor Pool
- Smithfield Park Outdoor Pool
- Smythe Park
- Stanley Park South - Toronto
- Wedgewood Park Outdoor Pool
- West Deane Park Outdoor Pool
- Westgrove Park Outdoor Pool
- Westmount Park Outdoor Pool
- West Lions Park
If beaches are more your vibe, check out one of the 11 beaches around Toronto that are set to open with lifeguard supervision on June 4.
Lead photo by
City of Toronto at Monarch Park