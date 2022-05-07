This is when Toronto beaches will officially open this year

Although it's only May, summer in Toronto is just a month away and that means it's almost time to hit the beach.

The city has 11 beaches that are technically open all year round but aren't always in perfect condition for swimming.

As of May, the City of Toronto website states that all the beaches are "closed for the season" meaning that the beach isn't maintained or supervised. It also means that washrooms and other facilities could be closed too.

According to the website, beaches are open from June to September, with lifeguard supervision and maintenance seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Washrooms and other facilities are also open during this time.

When visiting one of the various spots, the city asks that you clean up your litter to help keep the beaches clean. If not, you could face up to a $300 fine.

If you're looking for a place to swim, eight beaches in Toronto have earned the Blue Flag certification, meaning that they meet high safety, environmental, and cleanliness standards.

The other beaches might be better off for a spot to tan or to play some volleyball but swimmers should check the water quality before taking a dip to make sure that the water is safe.

The city also recommends that beach goers should swim within the designated areas and not swim when there is no lifeguard on duty.