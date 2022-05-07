Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto beaches open

This is when Toronto beaches will officially open this year

Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Although it's only May, summer in Toronto is just a month away and that means it's almost time to hit the beach.

The city has 11 beaches that are technically open all year round but aren't always in perfect condition for swimming.

As of May, the City of Toronto website states that all the beaches are "closed for the season" meaning that the beach isn't maintained or supervised. It also means that washrooms and other facilities could be closed too.

According to the website, beaches are open from June to September, with lifeguard supervision and maintenance seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Washrooms and other facilities are also open during this time.

When visiting one of the various spots, the city asks that you clean up your litter to help keep the beaches clean. If not, you could face up to a $300 fine.

If you're looking for a place to swim, eight beaches in Toronto have earned the Blue Flag certification, meaning that they meet high safety, environmental, and cleanliness standards.

The other beaches might be better off for a spot to tan or to play some  volleyball but swimmers should check the water quality before taking a dip to make sure that the water is safe.

The city also recommends that beach goers should swim within the designated areas and not swim when there is no lifeguard on duty.

Lead photo by

Tanya Mok

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

This is when Toronto beaches will officially open this year

Toronto Maple Leafs are now avoiding Pearson Airport and flying out of Buffalo instead

The amusement park on the Toronto Islands is opening for the summer this weekend

Toronto Blue Jays fan who gave home run ball to kid gets reward he deserves

The Toronto Blue Jays just signed a player with some suspect far-right views

A young fan had their day made in the cutest way at a Toronto Blue Jays game

A painful recap of the Toronto Maple Leafs' recent playoff choking streak

New outdoor ping pong tables are popping up all over Toronto