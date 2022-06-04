Toronto beaches are now officially open for the summer

Toronto beaches are now open as the weather heats up in the city, officially starting the beach season after a long and brutal winter.

The City of Toronto announced that starting June 4, beaches across the city will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. everyday.

Beaches are technically open year-round, but beach season officially kicks off in June with lifeguard supervision and beach maintenance.

Facilities like washrooms, change rooms, showers, concession stands, and volleyball courts will also be open.

If you’re planning on getting in the water, eight Toronto beaches have received the prestigious Blue Flag Canada award this year.

The international award is given to beaches that meet high environmental, safety and cleanliness standards.

The only beaches that didn’t make the cut in Toronto are Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Rouge Beach, and Sunnyside Beach.

Nevertheless, you can still expect to soak in some rays at all of these Toronto beaches starting June 4: