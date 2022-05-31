Sports & Play
bluffers beach toronto

Toronto beach goes from worst water quality to one of the top swimming spots in Canada

A beach in Toronto has transformed from a dangerous no-swim zone to one of the city's safest and most popular swimming spots.

Bluffer's Beach, which lays below the scenic Scarborough Bluffs, is one of 22 beaches to earn the prestigous Blue Flag Canada award this year.

The award is given to beaches that meet high environmental, safety and cleanliness standards.

The beach offers incredible views of the Bluffs, and runs for a few kilometres, leaving lots of room to build sand castles, throw a frisbee or play beach volleyball.

Swim Drink Fish President Mark Mattson said before 2006, the beach suffered some of the worst water quality in Toronto.

"Now it's the number one swimming destination in Canada's most populated city, with regular passing of water quality above 90 per cent," he said.

Bluffer's top-notch water quality and spectacular views make it one of the top beaches to visit in Toronto this summer.

