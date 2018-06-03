The top 10 beaches in Toronto

Beaches in Toronto are sandy getaways for sunny days. Whether you're fixing to do a little sunbathing, partake in a volleyball game or bare it all in a nude-friendly zone, the city has plenty of destinations lining Lake Ontario for your summer needs.

Here are my picks for the top beaches in Toronto.

It may no longer be the amusement park wonder of pre and post-war eras, but this stretch of sand just south of High Park is still drawing crowds to its famous bathing pavilion. The water isn't always pristine, but the boardwalk and waterfront trail are the real reasons to visit.

Let it all hang at this clothing-optional beach on the westernmost tip of the Toronto islands. Only one of two official nude beaches in Canada, you can check off skinny dipping in broad daylight here or lounge on Hanlan’s smooth, rock-free sand.

This beach is a surprisingly refreshing getaway in the industrial Port Lands area. Sitting at the foot of Cherry Street, you’ll be hard-pressed to find parking on the weekends but you might be rewarded by the appearance of retro food truck.

One of the most popular beaches in the city, Woodbine is the go-to for major celebrations like Victoria Day and Canada Day. While the sand isn’t as soft here as the beaches on the islands, there’s a whole stretch of volleyball courts here for competitive and lesiurely play.

More rugged around the edges than others, it’s a little rocky at this beach though you’ll find some nice patches of sand here and there. There’s a cute snack bar here and it’s in close proximity to tennis and volleyball courts, a baseball diamond, and an off-leash dog.

Located on the opposite end of the islands as Hanlan's Point, you'll have to walk abut five minutes through a cottage country-esque community before emerging on a very intimate beach that's gets busy but never packed.

For views unlike any in the city, head to Bluffer’s to sunbathe while surrounded by the lush greenery of the escarpment towering overhead. It’s not a big beach, water is almost always in Blue Flag condition, and there’s a full service restaurant and bar for when you get hungry.

This sandy beach is the easternmost beach of the Toronto, and the furthest you’ll get from city life. Perfect for bird watching and canoeing, it lines the country’s first national urban park and is less about lounging on the sand (it’s kind of rocky) and more about escaping into nature.

This adorable little block of manmade beach is most recognizable for its cluster of giant pink umbrellas. You won’t be able to access the water from here but you’ll get a great view of the lake and enjoy the super fine quality of sand. If sun tanning is your M.O., head here.

It’s Muskoka chairs galore at this little strip of sand by the Harbourfront Centre. Just like Sugar Beach, you can’t access the water from here but you can snag a sweet spot under a yellow umbrella dotting this urban beach.