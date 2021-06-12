Bluffer's Park in Toronto is located at the bottom of Brimley Road and bordered by the Scarborough Bluffs to the north. The beach at Bluffer's Park has to be one of the nicest in Toronto.

The sand was brought in to create the long stretch of beach at the bottom of the slowly (and sometimes not-so-slowly) eroding clay cliffs, yet the area somehow maintains its wilderness feel while drawing in beachgoers by the hundreds on summer weekends.

And although you could probably waste the day away on the soft sands, there's so much more than sunbathing and swimming to be done here.

If you're driving, you'll want to arrive early to snag a parking spot or risk having to park elsewhere and make the 25-minute walk from Kingston Road to the lake.

If you're arriving by TTC, take the 175 Bluffer's Park bus that runs between Kennedy station and Bluffer's Park Beach every 15 minutes during the daytime and early evening, on weekends and holidays.

The beach, which is the only one along the Bluffs, is at the northeastern side of the park, just past the yacht club and marina.

You can still partake in some of the amenities even if you're not a member of the marina. Curbside Dogs offers a bit of sustenance after tanning with hot dogs, tacos, poutine and milkshakes all served from the snack stand.

Once you hit the beach, you might find yourself regretting any time you've opted to visit the rocky shores of Woodbine or Cherry Beach in its place.

The wide beachfront runs for a few kilometres providing enough space for its many visitors along its shoreline. With plenty of room to spread out, you can start up a game of beach volleyball or Frisbee without disturbing those lounging in the sun.

Despite being artificial and one of the busier beaches around, the area still manages to feel rustic and secluded, especially compared to others like Sugar Beach or HTO Park.

This is partly due to the dramatic natural backdrop, but also the shady trees that line the sides opposite the cliffs, a perfect spot if you plan to enjoy a picnic.

And if you missed out on grabbing some grub on the way in and forgot the picnic basket at home, a cold treat from the ice cream truck will tide you over. Expect a line on the weekends.

Bluffer's Park Beach is also one of eight swimming areas in the city that have earned a Blue Flag swimming designation, so make sure to leave some time for a swim. This is huge, considering the beach used to have some of the poorest water quality in Toronto.

If the main beach ever gets too busy, there's always Bluffer's Sand Beach farther west. This little hideaway tends to see a lot more wind due to how the Bluffs border it, so it may not be ideal for hardcore sun worshippers.

You'll pass the marsh where waterfowl like to hang out on the rocks on your way between the two beaches.

If you're looking to end the day with views from the top of the cliffs, this can be made possible by visiting Scarborough Heights Park on the west or Cudia Park, which provides a bird's eye view of Bluffer's Beach.