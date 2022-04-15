Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ossfest toronto 2022

Toronto street festival packed with dozens of patios coming back this summer

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best part of summer in the city is all the massive street festivals celebrating the melting pot of cultures and neighbourhoods Toronto has to offer.

With so many major live events and festivals returning to the city, another Toronto street festival packed with dozens of patios is set to return this summer.

OssFest is back this year after a two year hiatus.

The festival will transform the already-lively Ossington Strip into a bustling street festival complete with over 25 extended patios, live music, games, local vendors, and plenty of food and drinks to try.

The massive street festival will be taking over Ossington Avenue from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West, packed with those excited to celebrate the diverse neighbourhood.

Don't leave your furry best friend at home, this event is dog friendly.

OssFest will take place on July 23, 2022.

There is no additional information about the schedule for this upcoming event or its vendors, but an announcement is expected soon.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Toronto's festival celebrating Afro-Caribbean culture is returning this summer

Toronto street festival packed with dozens of patios coming back this summer

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

15 things to do in Toronto this week

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Casa Loma is getting an immersive Princess Diana exhibit this spring

Canada's Wonderland to feature 3 new food festivals this year

15 things to do in Toronto this week