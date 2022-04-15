Toronto street festival packed with dozens of patios coming back this summer

The best part of summer in the city is all the massive street festivals celebrating the melting pot of cultures and neighbourhoods Toronto has to offer.

With so many major live events and festivals returning to the city, another Toronto street festival packed with dozens of patios is set to return this summer.

OssFest is back this year after a two year hiatus.

The festival will transform the already-lively Ossington Strip into a bustling street festival complete with over 25 extended patios, live music, games, local vendors, and plenty of food and drinks to try.

The massive street festival will be taking over Ossington Avenue from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West, packed with those excited to celebrate the diverse neighbourhood.

Don't leave your furry best friend at home, this event is dog friendly.

OssFest will take place on July 23, 2022.

There is no additional information about the schedule for this upcoming event or its vendors, but an announcement is expected soon.