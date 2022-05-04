You can pretend to be a real-life Barbie in Toronto this summer

If you loved playing with Barbie Dolls and her dream house as a child, then I've got some exciting news for you.

Toronto is getting an immersive Barbie experience this summer so you can live out your dreams of living in the Barbie DreamHouse.

The World of Barbie will be kicking off its tour this summer starting in Toronto and will be making its way across North America with stops in New York, Chicago, and Dallas.

Walk into a human-sized version of the imaginative world of Barbie and take a tour through not only her famous house but also through her neighbourhood streets.

Explore the different sets of her home and neighbourhood and even take a seat in the life-sized version of Barbie's famed pink camper van. The van also features a hammock you can relax in, a signature feature of the toy camper.

There are no exact dates of when the World of Barbie is stopping in Toronto this summer but an announcement is expected soon. Make sure to sign up for updates about when tickets go on sale.