If you're a film fanatic who loves to head out to watch some classic movies then I've got some news for you because you can watch free outdoor movies every week on a hidden back patio in Toronto.

Combination vintage clothing store and cafe, Coffee and Clothing will be hosting a weekly movie night on their back patio.

Swing by the store and head to the patio every Thursday night for a free screening of a classic movie. Forest Gump is this week's feature film.

Drinks and snacks will also be available for purchase so you can have a treat to munch on while watching the movie.

Coffee and Clothing will also have blankets to keep you warm if it starts to get chilly.

Movies screening each week are announced the day before on Wednesdays, so make sure to keep an eye out on the store's social media pages to see which free film is running the following evening.

Then simply head out to 348 Pape Avenue for your free weekly movie night. Doors to the event open at 7:00 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:00 p.m.

