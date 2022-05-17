If you're a major film buff who loves watching the latest and classic films, then you're in for a treat becuase you can watch movies under the stars for free in Toronto this summer.

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show, TOPS for short, is returning to four different venues across the city for a summer long film festival.

Curtains Up! will be taking over Fort York, Christie Pits Park, Corktown Common and Bell Manor Park for three months packed with films.

The festival will kick off at Fort York on June 23 with a screening of Beyonce's concert documentary HOMECOMING, with the remainder of the films announced later this month.

Curtains Up! will have 21 film screenings this summer with many concentrating on live music performances, dancers, drag queens, athletes and circus acts. This season will also put a spotlight on shorts by indie filmmaker Trevor Anderson.

"It's been a long time since Toronto's parks have been animated with accessible public programming, and we really look forward to reconnecting with audiences across the city once again," says TOPS Artistic and Executive Director Emily Reid.

Curtains Up! will run from June 23 through August 28. Advanced tickets won't be required this year so pack your blankets, round up your friends and head out to one of the many outdoor screenings this summer.

The full film programme and schedule has not been released but is expected soon. All screenings are free or pay-what-you-can.

If you want to check out a new outdoor film festival this summer, make sure to check out Lavazza IncluCity Festival as it transforms the Distillery District into a massive outdoor cinema village.