Guillermo del Toro just shouted out a Toronto store calling it 'world-class'

Legendary Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has made his presence felt in Toronto this year, spending months in town working on his adaptation of the horror classic Frankenstein.

And the cinema titan has not held back about his favourite things to do in the city between shoots.

The filmmaker has spent much of his time in Toronto enjoying local shops, including a visit to Vinegar Syndrome on Roncesvalles earlier this year, where he talked of how he did "damage."

Filming for Frankenstein may have wrapped on September 30, but del Toro was still in town on Wednesday evening when the director paid a visit to game store Meeplemart on Spadina Avenue.

In a post to X, he shouted out Meeplemart to his 2.4 million followers on the platform, calling the store "world class."

Went shopping to Meeplemart on Spadina. Everything you have ever wanted for model kit painting and gaming- what a store! World class pic.twitter.com/Zbk7fzeBUu — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 2, 2024

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein will feature a star-studded cast, including Oscar Isaac as the titular Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein's monster.

The cast also includes Mia Goth and cinema icon Christoph Waltz in supporting roles.

The film is set to be released exclusively on Netflix, though no date has been announced.