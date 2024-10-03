Film
Jack Landau
Posted 21 hours ago
guillermo del toro toronto

Guillermo del Toro just shouted out a Toronto store calling it 'world-class'

Jack Landau
Posted 21 hours ago
Legendary Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has made his presence felt in Toronto this year, spending months in town working on his adaptation of the horror classic Frankenstein.

And the cinema titan has not held back about his favourite things to do in the city between shoots.

The filmmaker has spent much of his time in Toronto enjoying local shops, including a visit to Vinegar Syndrome on Roncesvalles earlier this year, where he talked of how he did "damage." 

Filming for Frankenstein may have wrapped on September 30, but del Toro was still in town on Wednesday evening when the director paid a visit to game store Meeplemart on Spadina Avenue.

In a post to X, he shouted out Meeplemart to his 2.4 million followers on the platform, calling the store "world class." 

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein will feature a star-studded cast, including Oscar Isaac as the titular Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein's monster.

The cast also includes Mia Goth and cinema icon Christoph Waltz in supporting roles.

The film is set to be released exclusively on Netflix, though no date has been announced.

Lead photo by

@RealGDT/X
