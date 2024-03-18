Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
guillermo del toro toronto

Director Guillermo del Toro says he recently 'did some damage' at this Toronto store

Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's latest imaginative venture has brought him right here to Toronto, where he's currently filming his highly-anticipated Frankenstein movie with an all-star cast. 

Known for his renowned films like Pan's Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, and most recently Pinocchio, del Toro is now working on his own adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus.

With production expected to continue until early July, the illustrious filmmaker is getting well acquainted with the city, and was recently spotted visiting Vinegar Syndrome, located at 399 Roncesvalles Ave. 

Originally founded in Connecticut in 2012, the American video company is now regarded as one of the premier independent genre film-focused distribution companies in the world, having digitally restored and preserved over 500 feature films. 

The company's extensive archive includes hundreds of films produced between the 1960s and 1990s, and spans across various genres, including animation, horror, comedy, action and documentary. 

As a true cinephile himself, del Toro admitted that he "did some damage" at the store, and even shared a picture of himself with all of the store's colourful shelves in the background. 

This isn't the first time the Mexican director has been spotted enjoying his time in Toronto. Back in January, del Toro shared an exclusive icy snapshot of himself on the set of Frankenstein, joking that a massive ship in the background managed to steal his parking spot. 

That same month, del Toro was joined by acclaimed actors and members of the Frankenstein cast for dinner at Pai, including Oscar Issac (Ex Machina, Inside Llewyn Davis), Mia Goth (X, Emma), Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones). 

Expected to be released in 2025 on Netflix, del Toro's Frankenstein movie follows Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a "brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment."

Lead photo by

Guillermo del Toro
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Director Guillermo del Toro says he recently 'did some damage' at this Toronto store

People in Canada are getting spammed with fake Michael Cera ads

Here's what's filming in Toronto this spring and summer

Law & Order Toronto is trending after infamous crack mayor episode

Jacob Elordi was just spotted in downtown Toronto

Eugene Levy given a huge honour and the cast of Schitt's Creek came along to celebrate

Ontario's Ryan Gosling joined by Simu Liu in show-stealing Oscars performance

Hot Docs film festival is the latest Toronto organization in financial trouble