Director Guillermo del Toro says he recently 'did some damage' at this Toronto store

Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's latest imaginative venture has brought him right here to Toronto, where he's currently filming his highly-anticipated Frankenstein movie with an all-star cast.

Known for his renowned films like Pan's Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, and most recently Pinocchio, del Toro is now working on his own adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus.

With production expected to continue until early July, the illustrious filmmaker is getting well acquainted with the city, and was recently spotted visiting Vinegar Syndrome, located at 399 Roncesvalles Ave.

Originally founded in Connecticut in 2012, the American video company is now regarded as one of the premier independent genre film-focused distribution companies in the world, having digitally restored and preserved over 500 feature films.

Shopping at Vinegar Syndrome ⁦@VinegarSyndrome⁩ 399 Roncesvalles in Toronto- great Shop!! Did some damage! pic.twitter.com/7fE5W5Hvop — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) March 17, 2024

The company's extensive archive includes hundreds of films produced between the 1960s and 1990s, and spans across various genres, including animation, horror, comedy, action and documentary.

As a true cinephile himself, del Toro admitted that he "did some damage" at the store, and even shared a picture of himself with all of the store's colourful shelves in the background.

This isn't the first time the Mexican director has been spotted enjoying his time in Toronto. Back in January, del Toro shared an exclusive icy snapshot of himself on the set of Frankenstein, joking that a massive ship in the background managed to steal his parking spot.

Guillermo del Toro shares preview of new 'Frankenstein' movie shot in Toronto https://t.co/hnpxtPHQZg — blogTO (@blogTO) January 25, 2024

That same month, del Toro was joined by acclaimed actors and members of the Frankenstein cast for dinner at Pai, including Oscar Issac (Ex Machina, Inside Llewyn Davis), Mia Goth (X, Emma), Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones).

Expected to be released in 2025 on Netflix, del Toro's Frankenstein movie follows Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a "brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment."