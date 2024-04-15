Shamier Anderson and Stephan James took the TTC to their hall of fame ceremony

Toronto-born actors and brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James were just presented with a huge honour, and, like true Toronto manz, they took the TTC to the ceremony.

The brothers, who grew up in Scarborough, have been inducted in the latest class of the Scarborough Walk of Fame for their respective (and combined) successes in acting and producing.

Anderson, who attended Wexford School of the Arts for high school, has made a number of TV and movie appearances, most notably playing Mr. Nobody in John Wick: Chapter 4, Marshal Xavier Dolls in Wynonna Earp and Trevante Cole in Invasion.

James has also had a number of notable film appearances, earning a Canadian Screen Award for his depiction of Jesse Owens in Race, as well as starring in critical hit If Beale Street Could Talk.

On April 10, the brothers, who have also co-founded production company Bay Mills Studios together, received the honour in a ceremony at Scarborough Town Centre, alongside seven other inductees.

"That morning before the ceremony I went back to my old block, 365 Bay Mills," Anderson writes in an Instagram caption about the ceremony. "Crazy that not much has changed."

"My brother and I decided to take public transit [...] to the induction ceremony. Very real."

Any fans of the brothers can check out their brand new stars at Scarborough Town Centre and, if you really want to follow in the footsteps of giants, take the bus on your way there.