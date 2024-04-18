Film
ryan reynolds michael j fox

Ryan Reynolds pens heartfelt message about fellow Canadian Michael J. Fox

Ryan Reynolds shared some touching words about his friend and fellow Canadian Michael J. Fox after the Back To The Future star was recently named one of Time Magazine's Most Influential People of 2024.

The list, first published in 1999, features figures who have significantly contributed to their fields, ranging from politics and science to entertainment and business.

It also includes write-ups from other prominent figures about its influential inductees.

In his tribute, Reynolds shared a powerful message about Fox's genuine character, work ethic, and kindness.

"I know Michael J. Fox. Like, I know him pretty damn well. He's funny. He's warm. He's handsome and intensely smart. He also falls a lot. Not just because he has Parkinson's. He falls a lot because he's unafraid to fly," wrote Reynolds.

In 1991, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and the actor has been open about his struggles with his illness. He has also been a vocal advocate and supporter of finding a cure and started his own foundation to fund research and treatment for those living with the disease.

Reynolds said he has known Fox for 17 years and has watched him "raise the bar for purpose and passion."

"It'd be kinda lazy to simply characterize him as the greatest champion of Parkinson's research on the planet," stated Reynolds, who has also served as a board member of the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

"It'd be kinda lazy to simply regard him as a movie star who shaped the lives of people all over the planet with a uniquely electric wit and self-aware charm. He's the sum of these beautiful parts. And so many more."

Reynolds added he is "lucky" to know Fox as a friend and shared that Back to the Future is one of his daughter's favourite films.

He also added how Fox has inspired him to pass on an important life lesson to his daughter.

"I don't need to teach my daughter the level of compassion Mike has mastered. Or teach her to tell stories the way Mike tells stories," he said.

"I need to teach her that it's OK to fall a lot. It's the absolute best way to know you're flying."

Fox, 61, was recently the subject of the Apple TV+ documentary Still, which focuses on his upbringing, his rise to fame, and his struggle with Parkinson's disease.

The documentary received several accolades, including four Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Lead photo by

Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram|Michael J. Fox/ Instagram
