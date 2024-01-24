A huge gang of celebrities just showed up at a popular Toronto restaurant

It's been a big week for celebrity sightings in Toronto, and it looks like things are just heating up as a huge gang of celebrities just showed up at a popular restaurant in the city.

Staff at Pai, Toronto's buzzy Michelin-star Thai restaurant, were delighted and shocked when a horde of some very big celebs stopped by for dinner Tuesday night — including faces you might recognize from Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Inglourious Basterds and more.

Academy-award winning director (and well-known fan of the city) Guillermo Del Toro is back this winter to film his upcoming feature, Frankenstein, and he's brought some high-profile friends along.

Attendees of the dinner at Pai included Oscar Isaac, best known for his roles in Star Wars, Moon Knight, and Dune; Oscar-winner Cristoph Waltz, of Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained fame; Charles Dance, who you may know as Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones; and, for the horror fans among us, Mia Goth a.k.a. Pearl.

Another Game of Thrones alum, Jason Mamoa, is also a fan of the restaurant, having been spotted at Pai back in 2021 while in Toronto filming his show See.

Disappointingly (maybe just for me,) Jacob Elordi — who was recently confirmed to have joined the cast — was not in attendance, but with filming yet to commence, there could be plenty more star sightings in Toronto's near future.

This isn't the first time that the staff at Pai have been treated to a meet-and-greet with their favourite stars — the restaurant is also beloved among the Toronto Raptors and plenty of other celebs.

Rapper J. Cole has also been spotted at the restaurant, as has comedian Ronny Chieng, who hosted a star-studded party at Pai after a show at Massey Hall in 2022.