Toronto is getting a Mexican film festival by Guillermo del Toro

After his wildly successful gallery exhibition set Toronto ablaze with love for his films, director Guillermo Del Toro is bringing a new venture to the city.

A film series titled Sui generis: An Alternative History of Mexican Cinema is set to take over the TIFF Bell Lightbox starting February 28 of next year and run through to April 6.

The series will feature Del Toro's selection of archival Mexican cinema, spanning several decades and topics. About 25 films will be shown, across many different genres. Del Toro wants to choose "alternative" choices from Mexican cinematic history.

He notes that the films featured will "play with themes and genre-bending stories," which describes his own work as well, so it comes as no surprise.

Here's the list of films that will be shown at Sui generis: An Alternative History of Mexican Cinema: