Ronny Chieng and other celebs just showed up at a Thai restaurant in Toronto for a visit

Celebs showed up at a Toronto Thai restaurant for a visit as a mini afterparty of sorts following Ronny Chieng's show at Massey Hall.

The Daily Show's Ronny Chieng was at Pai over the past weekend, as well as Meng'er Zhang of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Andrew Phung of Kim's Convenience.

The popular Thai restaurant posted photos of the celebs visiting to their Instagram account.

"Such a cool dude! I've watched his Netflix special countless times and it cracks me up every time," Pai owner Jeff Regular captioned a photo of himself and partner Nuit Regular with Chieng.

"We wanted to go to his show in Toronto so bad but couldn't because our weekends have been all about work these days with the shortage of staff. So you could imagine how happy we were to have the opportunity to have him come to us and host him at Pai."

He wrote it was "so cool" to meet Andrew Phung in a caption of a photo of himself and the actor who played Kimchee on Kim's Convenience.

"Me and 2 super bad-ass women," Regular captioned a photo of himself with Nuit Regular and Zhang. "So much respect for her and @chefnuitregular."

Fellow comedian Leonard Chan also posted on social media about hanging with Chieng at Pai, writing, "Went to see this fine gentleman crush it at Massey Hall and then ate absurd amounts of delicious Thai food."

Chieng himself posted a thank you to the restaurant in his Instagram story, showing off a platter of scrumptious Thai food.

Pai would not verify whether Chieng, Zhang and Phung all came together or separately.

Whether or not they came together, there was definitely at least one photo out there on social media of them near each other while chilling at the restaurant.

"They were all so very nice and seemed to have really enjoyed the food and the atmosphere," Jeff Regular tells blogTO.