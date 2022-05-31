J. Cole shows up to eat a chicken sandwich and ice cream at Toronto restaurant

J. Cole has been hanging around Toronto lately, and of course that means he's had to check out some of the great food our city has to offer.

He stopped by Chen Chen's Nashville Hot Chicken as well as Pai.

Chen Chen's posted a photo of the visit to their Instagram.

Other restaurants commented on the post, with Heartbreak Chef commenting "Dope" and Southern Crown Smokehouse leaving a bunch of fire emojis.

The rapper picked up a medium chicken sandwich and ice cream on Friday, May 27.

"He said it was fire," Chen Chen's eponymous owner Chen Chen tells blogTO.

"He's a super humble and down-to-earth guy and despite our excitement, we just wanted to let him enjoy his meal like a regular guy," he says, adding, "one of my all time favourite rappers."

J. Cole signed with local basketball team Scarborough Shooting Stars just this month, and has been making waves around town ever since.