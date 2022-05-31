Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
j cole toronto

J. Cole shows up to eat a chicken sandwich and ice cream at Toronto restaurant

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

J. Cole has been hanging around Toronto lately, and of course that means he's had to check out some of the great food our city has to offer.

He stopped by Chen Chen's Nashville Hot Chicken as well as Pai.

Chen Chen's posted a photo of the visit to their Instagram.

Other restaurants commented on the post, with Heartbreak Chef commenting "Dope" and Southern Crown Smokehouse leaving a bunch of fire emojis.

The rapper picked up a medium chicken sandwich and ice cream on Friday, May 27.

"He said it was fire," Chen Chen's eponymous owner Chen Chen tells blogTO. 

"He's a super humble and down-to-earth guy and despite our excitement, we just wanted to let him enjoy his meal like a regular guy," he says, adding, "one of my all time favourite rappers."

J. Cole signed with local basketball team Scarborough Shooting Stars just this month, and has been making waves around town ever since.

Lead photo by

Chen Chen's Nashville Hot Chicken

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

J. Cole shows up to eat a chicken sandwich and ice cream at Toronto restaurant

Jagmeet Singh surprised staff when he showed up at Toronto restaurant

Greek restaurant that was open for 40 years in Toronto has permanently closed

Toronto forces local restaurant to dismantle patio it custom-built to survive lockdowns

CNN segment highlights Toronto's diverse food scene and it's making people proud

Popular vegetarian restaurant slapped with 11 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Toronto sandwich joint permanently closes after a few months in business

Fish 'n chips joint that closed after 90 years in Toronto is reopening