OG Anunoby surprised staff by showing up at a Toronto Thai restaurant

A Toronto restaurant that serves Thai food and attracts many a celebrity just got a surprise visit from another famous face: NBA star OG Anunoby.

Pai is super popular with locals as well as names like Ronny Chieng and Andrew Phung.

The restaurant just posted a photo of Anunoby at the restaurant, saying he was there on the evening of April 4. The 24-year-old Raptors player is originally from London, UK, and his full name is Ogugua.

"For those that know me, you know that I'm a day-one, die-hard Raptors fan, and that I'm totally in schoolboy-fan-mode right here," reads a caption to the photo posted to Instagram with the hashtags #crazyraptorsfan and #pailovestheraptors.

Keeping the celeb love going, Simu Liu actually commented on the photo, "He's the best." "Love OG!!!" Pai replied.

Anunoby ordered pad thai to go, as can be seen from the bag in his hand in the photo.

A photo of a signed basketball with the restaurant in the background was also reposted from a fan to Pai's Instagram story, so OG may have signed the ball while he was there.