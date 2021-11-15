Canada's women's basketball team surprises staff at Toronto restaurant

Canada's women's basketball team gave a Toronto restaurant a bit of a surprise when they all showed up for dinner this past weekend.

However, Pai wasn't too shocked: they've hosted countless celebrities in the past.

"So many strong powerful women!" the restaurant wrote in a photo of the team they posted to their social media. "Chef Nuit Regular included!"

In the past, Pai has also played host to Edward James Olmos, Mario Lopez, Wesley Snipes, Cloris Leachman of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, all kinds of athletes, and the list goes on.

The restaurant even took the opportunity to side with Drake, tagging the WNBA and saying "we need a team in Toronto!!!"

The team stopped at Pai for dinner on Saturday, Nov. 13 before attending the Raptors game.

They were served a set menu that included massaman curry, pad thai, green curry, grabong and spring rolls, and Pai co-owner Jeff Regular tells blogTO that "everyone loved it."