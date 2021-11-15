Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
womens basketball canada

Canada's women's basketball team surprises staff at Toronto restaurant

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Canada's women's basketball team gave a Toronto restaurant a bit of a surprise when they all showed up for dinner this past weekend.

However, Pai wasn't too shocked: they've hosted countless celebrities in the past.

"So many strong powerful women!" the restaurant wrote in a photo of the team they posted to their social media. "Chef Nuit Regular included!"

In the past, Pai has also played host to Edward James Olmos, Mario Lopez, Wesley Snipes, Cloris Leachman of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, all kinds of athletes, and the list goes on.

The restaurant even took the opportunity to side with Drake, tagging the WNBA and saying "we need a team in Toronto!!!"

The team stopped at Pai for dinner on Saturday, Nov. 13 before attending the Raptors game.

They were served a set menu that included massaman curry, pad thai, green curry, grabong and spring rolls, and Pai co-owner Jeff Regular tells blogTO that "everyone loved it."

Lead photo by

Pai Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Canada's women's basketball team surprises staff at Toronto restaurant

Here's why one Toronto bar is soon going to be cash only

Burger's Priest just opened their 26th location and here's what the founder thinks of it now

Toronto bar that's been a neighbourhood favourite is permanently closing

10 home-based bakeries in Toronto you need to order from at least once

Famous Aussie-style cafe permanently closes all Toronto locations

Toronto couple who have worked together for 35 years now have their own food shop

Toronto woman opening cafe is documenting her journey for all to see