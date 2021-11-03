Drake wants to bring a WNBA franchise to Toronto and people are on board

Could Toronto be the next destination for a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) franchise? Homegrown multi-platinum recording artist Drake sure hopes so.

Beyond his hits and legions of screaming fans, Drizzy has worked his way to the forefront of Canadian basketball culture, becoming the Raptors' brand ambassador, a friend of the game's biggest stars, and creating his own home basketball league along the way.

Now, Toronto's #1 export is making a public push to bring a new professional basketball franchise to the city.

In an Instagram story posted on Wednesday morning, Drake directly addressed the WNBA, saying "I need a Toronto team."

Fans of both his music and the sport have been reacting all morning. It's a mixed bag, with plenty of misogynistic comments but just as many showing support for a team in the city.

You're wrong. Canadian fans dont take for granted things like this. I promise you, if the WNBA had a team in Toronto, every game would be packed. — RapsFanLGN (@LauraGNiculae) November 3, 2021

At least a few tweets suggest Drake should purchase a team himself if he wants to make this a reality.

the average value of a WNBA team is 17-35 million. @Drake just buy one — 1-800-GOT-PACK (@ShenOrNo) November 3, 2021

One commenter thinks that owning and operating a sports franchise is a task best left to those with experience, like Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.

folks outside TO don't understand that almost all the sports teams in toronto are owned by MLSE. like why tf would i want drake to own a wnba team when MLSE is right there with all the money & resources — vip (@veepsinthe6) November 3, 2021

The WNBA — currently operating with 12 teams — has shown interest in Toronto before. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said earlier this year that "expanding the league remains a priority," and Toronto has reportedly been identified as one of the potential expansion cities.

Drake has shown love for the WNBA in the past, captured in-studio on IG rocking a bright orange hoodie emblazoned with the league’s silhouette logo,

Of course, you could question the authenticity of Drake's calls for a women's basketball team in Toronto based on his past depictions of women in the sport.

Drake's idea of a WNBA team in Toronto: pic.twitter.com/Fk49VcQPgR — Alan Massenburg (@AlanMassenburg) November 3, 2021

There has also been pushback from voices within the WNBA about high-profile male athletes and recording artists showing public support, with one commenter saying that "the legitimacy of the league does not depend on men tossing crumbs of validation at it."