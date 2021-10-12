Drake makes his courtside return to welcome a very new Toronto Raptors squad

Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Recording superstar and Toronto Raptors global brand ambassador Drake is in "high spirits" for the upcoming NBA season, returning to his courtside seats at a preseason game at Scotiabank Arena on Monday evening.

It's still the preseason, and games are essentially meaningless, but fans — including Drake — have been soaking in the first true home games since the team's extended disastrous stint in Florida.

Drake strutted into the Raptors vs.Houston Rockets game like a prizefighter surrounded by his entourage, reclaiming his courtside position that has sat vacant since 2020.

After making his grand entrance, it was classic fanboy Drake the whole game, getting up close and personal with the Raptors' newest additions, including draft picks Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton.

It was also somewhat of a family reunion for Drake and returning players and staff, such as familiar faces like head coach Nick Nurse.

A photo of Drake — rocking a vibrant red fleece and camo cargo pants with his distinctive hair heart thing — embracing the Raptors' fourth overall pick Scotie Barnes has been getting specific attention, representing a turning point for the franchise in the wake of Kyle Lowry's recent departure to Miami.

Drake already met these newly-hatched Raptors upon their arrival in Toronto this summer, but Monday was his first chance to support the rebuilding team courtside.

A reminder of happier days, Drake even hijacked the broadcast for his typical comedic analysis of the game and shmoozed live on the air with sportscasters Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong.

Drake's support of the new-look team doesn't mean he has become a stranger to former players, staying in touch with legendary Raptors stars like Kawhi Leonard.

Drake revealed live during Monday's game that Leonard still has fond feelings for the city and diehard fans even after over two years apart, the same love that the newest team additions are already basking in.

With a megastar fan standing behind them, the Raptors took down the Houston Rockets 107-92.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

