Former Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard makes surprise appearance in Drake video

Drake's long-awaited Certified Lover Boy dropped Friday morning, dripping in Toronto references and generating all of the buzz. Friday's surprises keep coming, as the first video supporting Certified Lover Boy features an unexpected appearance by former Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard.

Kawhi’s really in Drake’s music video 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4MH93mHWnn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2021

The video for Way 2 Sexy, featuring Future and Young Thug, has a lot going on. From the downright insane warning screen at the beginning to an animated Drake with his weird hair heart thing, to an overweight, salt-and-pepper-haired Drake strolling Santa Monica Beach, to Rambo Drake, the video really layers on the visuals.

But there’s one standout that already has everyone talking.

At the 2:40 mark, the video transitions to a white sand desert, where Drake, Future, and Young Thug are joined by The Klaw himself, 2019 Raptors Champion Kawhi Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard:



— 2️⃣ Time Champ

— 2️⃣ Time Finals MVP

— 2️⃣ Time DPOY

— Way 2️⃣ Sexy#CLB pic.twitter.com/0MEu1kcHra — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 3, 2021

If anyone woke up this morning wishing to see some Kawhi Leonard dance moves, their very specific prayers have been answered.

Kawhi was made to be in a music video 😂pic.twitter.com/dEyjIfTuLH — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) September 3, 2021

Dancing Kawhi is abruptly interrupted when Drake, Future, and Young Thug turn and point to the two-time champion and Finals MVP, who displays his patented on-camera discomfort before the scene ends.

People are already reacting to this surprise appearance, the obvious meme potential impossible to ignore.

Drizzy: "Kawhi can you come back to Toronto?"



"Nah."



"Ok how about a music video?" — 🌊 phil フィル (@xchilphilx) September 3, 2021

The most common question was "how?"

YA’LL DRAKE GOT FUN GUY KAWHI TO DANCE LIKE HES IN A BACKSTREET BOYS VIDEO pic.twitter.com/xJfrvSgsWn — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) September 3, 2021

On top of his video appearance, the NBA superstar is one of many pro ballers namedropped on the album. The track "Remorse" features the line "Can't picture bein' a hubby, finger too stubby to fit a ring on, unless Kawhi wanna run it back."

Kawhi Leonard only played one season in Toronto before leaving to play for the Clippers in his home state of California. Still, it proved to be quite the memorable season, and though he’s been gone for a few years, Kawhi clearly still has connections with Toronto.