Everyone is loving Drake's Certified Lover Boy and it's inspired some funny parodies

Drake's Certified Lover Boy at long last arrived on Friday, and fans are eating it the hell up, with Fair Trade, Girls Want Girls and 7 a.m. on Bridle Path among the favourites upon the world's first listen.

Guys it’s the moment you’ve all been eagerly anticipating for years… the culmination of SO much hard work. Today, this September 3rd, history is finally made. Today, I can finally say…



…that Certified Lover Boy is out on Apple Music and Spotify. — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 3, 2021

As of shortly after 8 a.m., the Toronto rapper is dominating the entire top 10 on Apple Music U.S., with 17 of the top 20 tracks. CLB is also the top album, edging out Kanye West's Donda, which came out at the beginning of this week after initially being slated for the same Sept. 3 release date.

The duo's apparently somewhat phony rivalry has gotten tense in recent weeks, with Kanye publicly leaking Drake's Toronto address without realizing everyone in the 6ix is already well aware of the Bridle Path Mansion's location — something Drizzy addresses in the aforementioned track 14 of the new album.

("Get that address to your driver, make it your destination instead of just a post out of desperation. This's me reaching the deepest state of my meditation — why you over there trying to impress the nation?" he says in 7 a.m. on Bridle Path.)

It’s only been a few hours but I think we can all agree drake has the best album of the year 😭#CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/yofNJd4lxq — Lee (@segodi_lebogang) September 3, 2021

Both artists also currently have competing billboards for their latest projects in T.O.'s Yonge-Dundas Square, though being Drake's home city, fans here have generally been more excited about spotting his ads — and the lyrics they give away — out in the wild.

Naturally, the two records are drawing a lot of comparisons this morning, with preferences pretty divided, though perhaps more in favour of the 6ix God thus far (because having appreciation for both is apparently not allowed).

There has also been both praise and criticism for the fact that the album has some serious vintage Drake sounds reminiscent of Comeback Season or Thank Me Later.

If we being honest... #CertifiedLoverBoy Drake didn't disappoint🤞🏽🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/v8vzFc7YGG — Ⓜ️ A P H E K U L A (@Maphekula_ZA) September 3, 2021

People are also finding it hilarious that Jay-Z has features on both, with verses in Drake's Love All and Kanye's Jail. (Notably, Kanye doesn't credit any other artists in his track names despite numerous features, while Drake credits the likes of Lil Baby, Future, Travis Scott and others in his.)

Jay Z really hopped on both Drake and Kanye’s albums 😂☠️☠️ #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/bXt0ltNzom — Kawhi Burner (@FunGuyBurner) September 3, 2021

As people slowly digest CLB (and get their lyric captions ready for Instagram), everyone has undoubtedly been thrown into their feels, as any Drake album is bound to do.

" I've been losing friends and finding peace , honestly that sounds like a fair trade to me " #CertifiedLoverBoy - Drake pic.twitter.com/GEFgdUEoj2 — Certified Lover Boy || Bayanda Shozi (@bayandatrendz) September 3, 2021

With the new music, we're all also ready for a tour to be announced so we can experience it live, now that large-scale events are back (but who knows for how long).

While fans had all of one week to get ready for CLB's release after Aubrey announced the big date via SportsCenter last Friday, the hype and anticipation was definitely high, in part thanks to the aforementioned billboards, the swag OVO was tossing out in the streets, and the fact that we were originally due to be blessed with the album all the way back in January.

The peculiar album art of 12 pregnant girl emojis that Drake publicized a few days ago has also had people buzzing, and inspired countless parodies from big-name artists to local Toronto brands and celebs (the parodies of Drake's actual music in recent days have also been hilarous).

The release has proven to be, unsurprisingly, a huge cultural phenomenon from Toronto's favorite export that we can all be thankful for today, and will undoubtedly be serving as the soundtrack to millions of Labour Day long weekends.