There's a three-day Indigenous music festival in Toronto next month

The Tkaronto Music Festival returns to the city in November, and it will take over TD Music Hall with an all-star lineup of Indigenous artists.

With the success of last year's event in July at Stackt Market, a larger venue was needed to hold the eager fans anticipating the return of the cultural event.

What to expect at the Tkaronto Music Festival

The three day concert series will include a number of notable, award-winning artists such Tanya Tagaq and the Halluci Nation.

You might recognize Tagaq's name through her collaborations with internationally-acclaimed, experimental diva Björk, or for her iconic anti-PETA speech when she won the Polaris Prize in 2014.

"She is so multidimensional it's unreal. We are positively honoured to have her grace our TKMF '24 [Tkaronto Music Festival] stage," said a festival organiser. The Inuk throat singer has received numerous Juno nominations, appeared in the recent season of the hit HBO show True Detective, and is now set to be featured in an upcoming CBC program due to air early next year.

Other notable performers

While Tagaq is definitely one to not miss, another act to definitely watch for is the Ottawa-based DJ duo Halluci Nation.

The pair's debut and following album were recognized by the Polaris Prize in the early 2010s for their powwow step style, a sound that incorporates Indigenous dance and electronic noise.

The release of their third album in 2016 featured collaborations with iconic rap artists like Mos Def and Saul Williams, while also earning them international acclaim from publications like Pitchfork Magazine.

If you're into a slower, more sultry concert viewing experience, then the first night is definitely up your alley. Opening night will feature Blue Moon Marquee, a Juno-award winning blues band, along with Metis musical roots singer-songwriter Kaely Jade.

Friday night is your chance to dance since it's been designated for all things dancefloor-related. Winnipeg hip-hop artist Stun will take to the stage, followed by Mississauga of the Credit's pride and joy MR.SAUGA, and the night will close with none other than the Halluci Nation.

As for the final night, that will feature Cree/Haida rocker Kristi Lane Sinclair, musical-medicine man Evan Redsky, and then close out with the incomparable talents of Tanya Tagaq.

Beyond the music

The festival also aims to uplift Indigenous crafters with a market simultaneously occurring during the festivities at 401 Richmond Street. Indigenous-made clothing, jewellery and art will all be available for you to pick through and support Indigenous creatives.

Date and times

The three-day affair will begin on Nov. 7 and run until Nov. 9 at TD Music Hall, 178 Victoria St. The market will be located at a separate location at 401 Richmond Street. Tickets are available now at $30 for general admission.