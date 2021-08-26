Rick Ross admits that the feud between Drake and Kanye West is totally fake

Drake and Kanye, Drake and Kanye — the world of entertainment gossip has been revolving all week around these two award-winning artists, both of whom are conveniently set to drop new music any second now.

After 12 years of back and forth beefing through social media, snide interview quips, disrespectful lyrics and Amber Rose's bed, would it surprise you to learn that Kanye West and Drake aren't actually mortal enemies?

Could you believe that, as fans wait with baited breath for highly-anticipated new albums from both rappers, said rappers have reignited their long-running fued as part of some greater artistic (or perhaps financial) goal?

I know it's a shock, but Rick Ross pretty much just admitted in an interview on SiriusXM that the fighting between Ye and Drake is all for show — and the boss would never lie. Not about such serious subject matter.

"I love it," said Ross when asked about his feuding friends this week on The Mike Muse Show. "I spoke with Drake last night, I love it."

Rick Ross on the Kanye/Drake situation

Ross goes on to reveal that Drizzy sent him a "powerful" text right after they got off the phone, saying "Everything is unfolding. I'm about to be as free as a bird" with an owl caption.

The hip hop superstar, who has collaborated many times with both Drake and Kanye, goes on to say that he could only respond with "hahahahahahahahaha."

"Because to me, I understand the genius to both of these artists and I understand this is nothing personal to them," Ross continued. "This is them... two levels of creativity inspiring each other because they both are up right now."

With their record launches imminent — Kanye's Donda is set to be released at midnight this evening after his third public listening party for the album — Ross says the Grammy-winners likely have more important things on their minds — like artwork and credits and colour schemes.

"I understand what Drake and Kanye are doing right now and it's genius. They both inspiring each other," said Ross, who is currently promoting his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler's Guide to Building Your Empire.

So why did Kanye publicly post (and then swiftly delete) Drake's home address in Toronto earlier this week?

"You know Kanye posted Drake's address on Instagram? But who didn't have Drake's address already, it's the only hundred-million dollar estate in Canada," said Ross before breaking into laughter.

"If you don't understand what's going on, you would have thought that was pesonal. It really wasn't. That's just them getting ready for, as Drake said, everything to unfold."

Reaction to Rozay's comments online range in sentiment from "well duh" to "wait, what?", but most people seem to agree that the timing of this most-recent chapter in the Drake/Kanye rivalry (which was reportedly over as of late July) says everything we need to know.

The world is still waiting on Drake's seventh studio album, Certified Lover Boy, but a close friend of the Toronto-based artist has stated that Drizzy will be dropping a new single with Future and Young Thug called "Too Sexy" sometime tonight. Probably during Kanye's listening party.