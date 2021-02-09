Music
drake super bowl

People are mad that Drake dropped a Super Bowl ad before his new album

Some people on Twitter are upset that Drake starred in a recent State Farm Super Bowl commercial after delaying his hotly-anticipated new album, and they're demanding that he release it.

The Toronto artist made a surprise feature in the commercial as "Drake from State Farm," a clever play on the original character "Jake from State Farm."

However, fans were not loving his appearence.

"We need the album, not Drake from state farm," one Twitter user writes.

Drizzy's sixth studio album titled Certified Lover Boy was postponed in January due to a suspected injury, causing fans on Twitter to speculate as to why he starred in the commercial without dropping new music.

"You already know "Drake from State Farm" is gonna be a line in his next album," one Twitter user jokes.

Drake, if there's not a State Farm reference in Certified Lover Boy, we're all going to be seriously disappointed.

Lead photo by

YouTube/Drake

