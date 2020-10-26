Drake drops a teaser and release date for his new album Certified Lover Boy

Drake is sharing some exciting details about his forthcoming new album, Certified Lover Boy.

In honour of his 34th birthday on Saturday, the rapper gave fans a sneak peak at his new music with a mysterious teaser posted to the Twitter account for OVO Sound, his official record label in conjunction with Republic Records.

The video pays homage to some of Drake's most inconic sets yet, including So Far Gone, Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and Dark Lane Tapes, his latest compilation.

The recreated album covers that feature in the preview video include a heart shape, which we can only assume is a reference to the unreleased album.

After teasing what will be his sixth full-length studio album for over a year now, The Laugh Now Cry Later singer also told fans they can expect the new music in January 2021.

Naturally, fans took to social media to share their excitement.

We going crazy!!!! — kay (@talktokeeksnice) October 25, 2020

"Drake season approaching soon," one person wrote.

Omg drake gonna save everyone and drop 2021 how generous — Chris Shorts (@IAmChrisShorts) October 24, 2020

Others speculated that the video is a hint that Certified Lover Boy may be Drake's last album ever, especially since he previously told i-D Magazine that he could retire by 35.

I’m so happy but there’s a part of me that thinks this might be his last as he’s reminiscing over his past projects and it makes me sad pic.twitter.com/ZS9YJSyv1J — brown chief keef🍇 (@mexicandior) October 25, 2020

Some had hoped his birthday might also double as the album's release date.

No drake album this year?



2020 isn’t it man pic.twitter.com/bzp8IMsWD1 — memory lane (@bitchim999) October 24, 2020

At least we have something to look forward to in 2021.