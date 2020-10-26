Music
Tanja Saric
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake certified lover boy

Drake drops a teaser and release date for his new album Certified Lover Boy

Music
Tanja Saric
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Drake is sharing some exciting details about his forthcoming new album, Certified Lover Boy. 

In honour of his 34th birthday on Saturday, the rapper gave fans a sneak peak at his new music with a mysterious teaser posted to the Twitter account for OVO Sound, his official record label in conjunction with Republic Records

The video pays homage to some of Drake's most inconic sets yet, including So Far Gone, Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and Dark Lane Tapes, his latest compilation. 

The recreated album covers that feature in the preview video include a heart shape, which we can only assume is a reference to the unreleased album. 

After teasing what will be his sixth full-length studio album for over a year now, The Laugh Now Cry Later singer also told fans they can expect the new music in January 2021.

Naturally, fans took to social media to share their excitement. 

"Drake season approaching soon," one person wrote.

Others speculated that the video is a hint that Certified Lover Boy may be Drake's last album ever, especially since he previously told i-D Magazine that he could retire by 35.

Some had hoped his birthday might also double as the album's release date. 

At least we have something to look forward to in 2021. 

Lead photo by

OVO Sound

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Drake drops a teaser and release date for his new album Certified Lover Boy

The history of the El Mocambo in Toronto

The Weeknd just dropped a new video and it's straight out of a horror film

The trailer for the new Shawn Mendes doc is out and people can't get over the shower scene

The history of Electric Circus when it was Toronto's best party

The past and the future of the El Mocambo in Toronto according to owner Michael Wekerle

Toronto bride walks down the aisle to theme song from The Office

Drake celebrates son's birthday with epic balloon display at his Toronto mansion